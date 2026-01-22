Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi AQI stays 'very poor', but rain forecast gives hope of some relief

Delhi AQI stays 'very poor', but rain forecast gives hope of some relief

Overall AQI in Delhi on Thursday morning was 312, with several pollution hotspots; IMD has forecast rain this week which could wash away pollutants and provide temporary relief to residents

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate to dense fog in several parts of Delhi, with the temperature at 7.4 degrees Celsius at 8 am (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi continued to struggle with ‘very poor’ air quality on Thursday morning, even as pollution levels showed a slight improvement. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 312 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Although this marks a marginal improvement from Wednesday’s 341, the national capital remains in the ‘very poor’ category, raising serious health concerns for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses.
Several parts of the national capital recorded high pollution levels. As per CPCB, Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 382, Ashok Vihar was at 333, and Wazirpur 336. 
 

Also Read

World Economic Forum, WEF

WEF 2026 Day 4: List of key speakers, major discussions at Davos forum

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q3 results: Adani Energy, IndiGo, Bandhan Bank among 58 firms on Jan 22

US President Donald Trump

Trump drops tariff threats over Greenland after Nato agrees to Arctic deal

Winter, Students, Student

IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi today: Will cold wave return to the capital?

pharma, pharma firm, medicines

Centre halves review period for applications to conduct new drug trials

 
Other hotspots included:
  • Punjabi Bagh – 338
  • RK Puram – 359
  • Bawana – 323
  • ITO – 331
  • Chandni Chowk – 361 
  • Dwarka Sector 8 – 342
AQI is classified as ‘good’ (0–50), ‘satisfactory’ (51–100), ‘moderate’ (101–200), ‘poor’ (201–300), ‘very poor’ (301–400), and ‘severe’ (401–500).
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate to dense fog in several parts of Delhi, with the temperature at 7.4 degrees Celsius at 8 am. Rain is forecast in the city on January 22 and 23, which could bring temporary relief by lowering pollution levels.
 
To discourage private vehicle use during extreme pollution, the Delhi government announced that parking charges at authorised sites will double when GRAP Stage III (AQI 401–450) and Stage IV (AQI above 450) are invoked. Parking spaces managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are exempt from this rule.
 
With 8.24 million registered vehicles and 677 parking facilities supporting around 1,06,037 vehicles (excluding 91 DMRC areas), authorities continue to urge the public to shift to public transport. The move aligns with National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives to reduce reliance on private vehicles and curb air pollution in the city.
 

More From This Section

Doctors, Medical

No fresh counselling leaves Shri Mata Vaishno Devi MBBS students in limbo

Delhi Police

Delhi Police impose traffic curbs today for Beating Retreat rehearsal

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra to plan nuclear shift with new small modular reactors: Fadnavis

World Economic Forum

MMRDA signs MoUs worth ₹9 trillion on day two of WEF 2026

SC, Supreme Court

Steel minimum import price: SC overturns 2018 Delhi High Court orderpremium

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution air pollution Delhi weather BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Delhi Air Pollution CaseTata Communication Q3 FY26 ResultsJEE Main 2026 ExamPersonal Finance