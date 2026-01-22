Delhi AQI stays 'very poor', but rain forecast gives hope of some relief

Delhi continued to struggle with ‘very poor’ air quality on Thursday morning, even as pollution levels showed a slight improvement. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 312 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Although this marks a marginal improvement from Wednesday’s 341, the national capital remains in the ‘very poor’ category, raising serious health concerns for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory illnesses.

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of smog engulfs the national capital. Visuals from ITO. AQI in the area was recorded at '331' in the 'very poor' category, as claimed by CPCB. pic.twitter.com/cfMzu9rpMJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

Several parts of the national capital recorded high pollution levels. As per CPCB, Anand Vihar registered an AQI of 382, Ashok Vihar was at 333, and Wazirpur 336.

Other hotspots included:

Punjabi Bagh – 338

RK Puram – 359

Bawana – 323

ITO – 331

Chandni Chowk – 361

Dwarka Sector 8 – 342

AQI is classified as ‘good’ (0–50), ‘satisfactory’ (51–100), ‘moderate’ (101–200), ‘poor’ (201–300), ‘very poor’ (301–400), and ‘severe’ (401–500).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported moderate to dense fog in several parts of Delhi, with the temperature at 7.4 degrees Celsius at 8 am. Rain is forecast in the city on January 22 and 23, which could bring temporary relief by lowering pollution levels.

To discourage private vehicle use during extreme pollution, the Delhi government announced that parking charges at authorised sites will double when GRAP Stage III (AQI 401–450) and Stage IV (AQI above 450) are invoked. Parking spaces managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) are exempt from this rule.

With 8.24 million registered vehicles and 677 parking facilities supporting around 1,06,037 vehicles (excluding 91 DMRC areas), authorities continue to urge the public to shift to public transport. The move aligns with National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives to reduce reliance on private vehicles and curb air pollution in the city.