Delhi elections 2025 LIVE: AAP is destroying law and order in Delhi, says BJP leader
Following its landslide victories in Delhi during 2015 and 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party faces a crucial test as the Bharatiya Janata Party launches an intense effort to claim control of the national capital.
Over 500 cases of alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct have been registered so far ahead of the assembly elections in the national capital, an official said on Thursday. The cases were registered between January 7, when the model code came into effect, and January 22. A total of 17,879 people were arrested under various provisions, including the Excise Act, during this period, according to a statement. Ahead of the polls, the city police has intensified vigilance at border checkpoints and conducted crackdowns on illegal activities, including the smuggling of arms, liquor and drugs. Delhi Police recorded 504 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations and confiscated 270 illegal firearms and 372 cartridges, the statement said. Law enforcement agencies also seized Rs 4.56 crore in cash and 37.39 kg of silver, the statement said. Polling for all 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 5, with votes to be counted on February 8.
12:32 PM
Delhi Police blocking AAP complaints against BJP: Atishi writes to EC
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has written to the Election Officer of Delhi, accusing the Delhi Police of attempting to suppress a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who allegedly intimidated AAP volunteers on January 21 and 22.
11:37 AM
AAP is destroying law and order in Delhi: BJP leader Satish Upadhyay
After the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan reportedly misbehaved with the Delhi Police, BJP leader Satish Upadhyay, who is a candidate from Malviya Nagar, accused the AAP of "destroying" the law and order of Delhi. Targeting the AAP further, Upadhyay said that AAP MLAs are coordinating with gangs sitting in foreign countries and indulging in extortion.
