Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 02:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Assembly Speaker nominates 14 MLAs to MCD, 11 from BJP, 3 from AAP

Delhi Assembly Speaker nominates 14 MLAs to MCD, 11 from BJP, 3 from AAP

In a statement, Speaker Vijender Gupta said that the nominated MLAs would assist the municipal corporation in budget formulation, civic administration and urban governance

Vijender Gupta

Speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 14 MLAs to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has nominated 14 MLAs to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), boosting the BJP's aspirations of running a triple-engine government by winning the mayoral elections next month.

Of the 14 MLAs, 11 are from the BJP and three from AAP. The nominated MLAs vote in the elections for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, due in April.

In a statement, Gupta said that the nominated MLAs would assist the municipal corporation in budget formulation, civic administration and urban governance.

The BJP MLAs nominated to the MCD are Anil Sharma, Chandan Choudhary, Jitender Mahajan, Karnail Singh, Manoj Kumar Shokeen, Neelam Pahalwan, Parduymn Singh Rajput, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Ravi Kant, Sanjay Goyal and Tarvinder Marwah, according to an official notification.

 

The AAP MLAs include Pravesh Ratn, Surendra Kumar and Ram Singh Netaji.

Also Read

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh

'BJP tasting its own medicine': Saurabh Bhardwaj after Speaker's complaint

BJP Flag, BJP

Laxmi Nagar MLA Abhay Verma appointed BJP chief whip in Delhi Assembly

Atishi marlena, Atishi

Atishi slams Speaker's conduct, demands fairness for Oppn in Delhi Assembly

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

'Injustice to opposition': Atishi writes to Speaker on AAP MLAs' suspension

Vijender Gupta

Excise policy caused Rs 2K cr loss: Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta

The AAP had won the last mayoral election held in November 2024 by three votes.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which won a resounding victory in the assembly polls last month, is eyeing a "triple-engine government" in Delhi by securing the post of Mayor.

A senior Delhi BJP functionary said, "With the nomination of 11 party MLAs to the MCD, the chances of winning the post of Mayor are now all the more certain. Especially as we are already receiving feelers from many AAP councillors who wants to join the BJP."  A triple-engine government -- BJP rule at the Centre, Delhi and MCD -- will ensure faster work to serve the people, he added.

The BJP won 48 of the 70 seats in the assembly polls held in February, uprooting the government of AAP, which managed to secure only 22 seats.

According to officials, three of AAP's 121 councillors in the MCD won the assembly polls while eight of the BJP's 120 councillors were elected to the House. In the 2022 MCD polls, AAP had won 134 wards, the BJP 104, the Congress nine and Independents three.

The BJP leaders asserted that the party's vote tally, including Delhi's seven Lok Sabha MPs; chances of AAP councillors switching sides, and 11 party MLAs as nominated members make it clear that BJP will win the Mayor post.

The BJP became the single largest party in the MCD on February 15, after three AAP councillors switched over to it. Anti-defection law is not applicable on deserters in civic bodies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MK Stalin, Stalin

LIVE News: 'Today will be etched in history,' says CM Stalin ahead of delimitation meeting

Child Marriage

Odisha reports 3 child marriages daily, Nabarangpur dist leads: Govt data

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM

U'khand CM Dhami announces Ganga, Sharda river corridors to boost tourism

Yashwant Varma

Judge in Delhi cash row was named in CBI's 2018 sugar mill fraud case

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Supriya Sule slams Air India for delay, airlines cites operational issues

Topics : Delhi Assembly Delhi government MCD MCD polls BJP AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon