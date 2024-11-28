Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi CM Atishi extends electric vehicle policy till March 31, 2025

Delhi CM Atishi extends electric vehicle policy till March 31, 2025

At a press conference, Atishi said in the wake of poor air quality, the Delhi cabinet has decided to extend the EV policy and roll out subsidies and road tax exemptions pending from January 1

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

CM Atishi also announced a four-year bachelor's program in optometry at a new wing at Guru Nanak Eye Centre. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday announced several cabinet decisions, including the extension of the Delhi Electric Policy till March 31, 2025.

At a press conference here, Atishi said in the wake of poor air quality, the Delhi cabinet has decided to extend the EV policy and roll out subsidies and road tax exemptions pending from January 1.

"Electric vehicles purchased on Jan 1, 2024, and after will get a subsidy and road tax exemption, which were halted by the BJP when Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail," she said.

Announcing another cabinet decision, the chief minister said the Delhi government has approved a grant of Rs 17 crore to the Delhi Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation Limited (DSFDC) for paying pending salaries to its employees.

 

Atishi also announced a four-year bachelor's program in optometry at a new wing at Guru Nanak Eye Centre.

Also Read

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED team conducting raids in cyber fraud case attacked in Delhi, 1 injured

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Delhi reports isolated Japanese Encephalitis case; no outbreak: Officials

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Signature Global to launch housing projects worth Rs 50K cr in next 3yrs

stubble burning

Centre in SC opposes setting up ex judges panel to monitor stubble burning

Delhi Police

Delhi pollution: Police asks e-commerce platforms to stop firecrackers sale

Topics : Atishi Arvind Kejriwal Delhi-NCR Delhi air quality Delhi government Atishi Marlena Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India Aam Aadmi Party AAP AAP government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon