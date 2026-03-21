Delhi CM meets PM Modi, discusses national capital's development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed the national capital's all-around development.

"I had the privilege of a heartfelt meeting with the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which I received his invaluable guidance. His visionary leadership and special affection for Delhi always fill us with fresh energy and inspiration," Gupta said in a post on X.

The BJP leader said that during the meeting, detailed discussions on Delhi's all-around development were held, including strengthening infrastructure, and commitment to fulfilling the people's aspirations.

"With the able guidance and continuous support of the prime minister, we are fully committed to taking Delhi to new heights of progress, prosperity, and good governance," she added.

Gupta also thanked the prime minister for his constant inspiration and for giving his valuable time.