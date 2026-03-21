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Home / India News / Delhi CM meets PM Modi, discusses national capital's development

Delhi CM meets PM Modi, discusses national capital's development

The BJP leader said that during the meeting, detailed discussions on Delhi's all-around development were held, including strengthening infrastructure

Rekha Gupta meets PM Modi

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta discusses infrastructure push with PM Modi (Photo: X/@gupta_rekha)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed the national capital's all-around development.

"I had the privilege of a heartfelt meeting with the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi during which I received his invaluable guidance. His visionary leadership and special affection for Delhi always fill us with fresh energy and inspiration," Gupta said in a post on X.

The BJP leader said that during the meeting, detailed discussions on Delhi's all-around development were held, including strengthening infrastructure, and commitment to fulfilling the people's aspirations.

"With the able guidance and continuous support of the prime minister, we are fully committed to taking Delhi to new heights of progress, prosperity, and good governance," she added.

 

Gupta also thanked the prime minister for his constant inspiration and for giving his valuable time.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Narendra Modi Delhi Delhi government Rekha Gupta BS Reads

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First Published: Mar 21 2026 | 6:52 PM IST

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