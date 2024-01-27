Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi court grants bail to ex-Unitech promoters Sanjay, Ajay Chandra

The court noted they were in jail for about six years and further inquiry and trial would likely take considerable time owing to a large number of witnesses in the case

Photo: Wikipedia

The court directed the duo to furnish bail bonds of Rs 5 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Saturday granted bail to ex-promoters of realty major Unitech Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra in a case related to allegedly swindling home buyers.
The court noted they were in jail for about six years and further inquiry and trial would likely take considerable time owing to a large number of witnesses in the case.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Chandra brothers, however, will continue to remain in jail as they are accused in a money laundering case.
Additional Sessions Judge Navjeet Budhiraja said the accused had "undergone a long period of incarceration" and "further inquiry and trial are likely to take considerable time owing to the humongous number of witnesses."

Therefore, "the nature and enormity of the offence have to be balanced out with the aspect of the fundamental right of the offender to ensure a speedy trial," the judge said.
The court said the duo was behind bars for more than six years and one of the charges against them under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) prescribed a maximum punishment of up to seven years.
It said the number of witnesses cited by the prosecution was more than 240 and their examination would take substantial time considering the "overflowing dockets of the courts."

"...The nature of the evidence (against them) being documentary in nature and there being no adverse report of the applicants having tampered with the evidence, the fact that in all the FIRs except the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case as informed, the applicants are already on bail, in my confirmed opinion, the case is now made out for grant of regular bail to the applicants," ASJ Budhiraja said.
The court directed the duo to furnish bail bonds of Rs 5 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount.
Advocate Vishal Gosain moved the bail pleas of the Chandra brothers.

Also Read

Unitech case: ED provisionally attaches land worth over Rs 125 crore

Israel-Hamas conflict: All you need to know about India's 'Operation Ajay'

DU panel to frame guidelines for review of SOL's self-learning material

CBI books new corruption case against Lieutenant Colonel Abhishek Chandra

Prez Murmu, PM Modi, Rahul pay tribute to Netaji on his birth anniversary

Time to end new trend of planned obstruction of House proceedings: Om Birla

American firm signs pact with UP tourism for 100-room resort in Ayodhya

Havildar Preeti Rajak becomes first woman to hold Subedar rank in Army

Police nabs man for making hoax call regarding Darbhanga-Delhi flight

Youth should strive to become job providers instead of job seekers: Pradhan

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi court Unitech Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon