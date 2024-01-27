Youth should strive to become job providers instead of job seekers: Pradhan

The youth should focus on becoming entrepreneurs and create employment opportunities as envisioned by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 instead of job seekers, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

"The youth must not be satisfied by becoming job seekers, but strive to be job providers, as envisioned by the NEP 2020.

This is an opportune time to focus on entrepreneurship and creating new unicorns," Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said while addressing the first convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai.

Pradhan urged everyone to work towards creating an ecosystem to facilitate ideas that will transform into unicorns of the future.

The 'GenZ' are the catalyst of socio-economic change and have the responsibility to be the solution providers on global and societal issues for the next 25 years, Pradhan said.

Further, the minister added that a record improvement has been witnessed in the participation of poor, underprivileged communities and women in education, which is an indicator of a knowledge-driven society.

In July 2023, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a bill for the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE) in Mumbai to become the 21st Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai.