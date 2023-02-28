Excise policy case: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia moves SC for bail

Deputy Chief Minister Tuesday moved the seeking bail in the excise policy case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia who is presently in CBI's custody, and agreed to hear the plea today itself at 3.50 PM.

The top court initially observed that the jailed leader has remedies under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to move the High Court for bail and seeking the quashing of the FIR.

A special court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for "a proper and fair investigation".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)