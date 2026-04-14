Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor to boost growth, connectivity: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the newly made Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will significantly boost connectivity and economic growth.

Addressing a public gathering in Saharanpur ahead of the corridor's dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath congratulated people of the region and expressed gratitude to the prime minister, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and officials of the National Highways Authority of India for executing the project.

Adityanath also paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state chief Pankaj Chaudhary, among others were present at the event in Saharanpur. They were virtually connected with the PM's event for the corridor inauguration taking place in Dehradun.

"This Delhi-Baghpat-Saharanpur-Dehradun Economic Corridor is a major gift for the region. It will accelerate economic development and improve connectivity," he said.

The chief minister said travel time between Saharanpur and Delhi, which earlier took five to six hours, will now be reduced to around two-and-a-half to three hours.

He added that the corridor will also improve connectivity to Dehradun, benefiting trade, agriculture and local industries.

Highlighting the economic impact, Adityanath said products from Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut, including woodwork, handicrafts, agricultural produce, fruits and vegetables, will now have faster access not only to the national capital but also to global markets.

"This corridor will serve as a major medium for farmers and entrepreneurs to get better prices for their produce and expand their reach," he said.

Referring to Ambedkar's 135th birth anniversary, the chief minister said the occasion holds special significance as the architect of the Constitution laid the foundation for equality and social justice in India.

"Babasaheb ensured equal rights for every citizen through the Constitution, irrespective of caste, region, gender or background, thereby laying the foundation of a strong India," he said.

Adityanath also highlighted initiatives taken by the government to honour social reformers, stating that efforts are underway to develop infrastructure at sites associated with leaders like Ambedkar, Sant Ravidas, Maharishi Valmiki and others.

"If statues of such great personalities lack boundary walls or proper shelter, the government will provide funds to complete the work and ensure due respect," he said.

Emphasising infrastructure-led growth, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a hub of security, good governance, infrastructure, employment and investment under the "double-engine" government.

"If one wants to see the strength of a double-engine government, it is visible in projects like this corridor, which connect states like Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi seamlessly," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted ongoing development projects in the region, including a new university in Saharanpur, a civil terminal at Sarsawa airport, and the upcoming film city and international airport in Jewar, which he said would create employment opportunities for youth.

He said the government is working simultaneously on preserving heritage and accelerating development.

"Such projects are possible only when a committed leadership works tirelessly without stopping or deviating," he said.

Adityanath also took an apparent swipe at opposition parties, alleging that those who promote division on the basis of caste or family cannot think about development.

"Those who believe in division and chaos, who once pushed the state into riots and gave shelter to mafias, cannot be expected to bring development or provide jobs to youth," he said.

Recalling past difficulties in travelling between Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, especially during monsoon, the chief minister said the new corridor would resolve longstanding connectivity issues and provide a smoother travel experience.

He reiterated that under Modi's leadership, India is progressing with a model of development, governance and service, and projects like the economic corridor are a reflection of that vision.