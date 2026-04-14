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Home / India News / UP hikes minimum wages across districts, categories after Noida unrest

UP hikes minimum wages across districts, categories after Noida unrest

In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get ₹13,690 per month, up from ₹11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive ₹15,059 and skilled workers ₹16,868

Wages

In the remaining districts, unskilled workers will get ₹12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers ₹13,591, and skilled workers ₹15,224

Press Trust of India Noida
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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The Uttar Pradesh government has hiked minimum wages across worker categories following unrest in Noida, with revised rates coming into effect from April 1 retrospectively, officials said on Tuesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said, "The wage increase has been done by the high-powered committee."  She added, "The decision was approved by CM UP late last night."  In Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, unskilled workers will now get ₹13,690 per month, up from ₹11,313, while semi-skilled workers will receive ₹15,059 and skilled workers ₹16,868, according to an official statement.

For other municipal corporation areas, the revised monthly wages have been fixed at ₹13,006 for unskilled workers, ₹14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹16,025 for skilled workers.

 

In the remaining districts, unskilled workers will get ₹12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers ₹13,591, and skilled workers ₹15,224.

The decision follows consultations with employers' bodies and labour organisations. The government said suggestions and objections were examined to ensure a "balanced and practical" outcome.

The move comes against the backdrop of large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida on Monday, when thousands demanded higher wages and better working conditions.

The demonstrations turned violent in parts of the district, prompting the government to constitute a committee to address the situation and engage with the workers and employers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : noida indian workers skilled workers Workers strike Uttar Pradesh UP govt

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 9:39 AM IST

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