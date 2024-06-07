Business Standard
Delhi does a London, to set up blue plaques at heritage buildings in city

Following London's 158-year-old programme involving marking significant buildings with blue plaques, the Delhi civic body will first mark 50 notable heritage structures

Photo: English Heritage

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

The Delhi civic body plans to install blue, oval-shaped plaques at notable heritage structures throughout the capital city, aiming to mark them as historical landmarks, according to a report in Mint.
 
This initiative draws inspiration from London’s renowned blue plaques, which associate locations with significant individuals or historical events.
According to officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), around 50 buildings will be adorned with these plaques in the initial stage of the programme. Later, the project aims to cover all 775 designated heritage buildings across the city.

The oval plaques, crafted from a blend of fibre and resin, will feature a white border with golden lettering set against a navy blue backdrop. Each plaque will bear the inscription ‘Municipal Corporation of Delhi – Heritage Building’, accompanied by the civic body’s emblem, the site’s name, and its establishment year.

The news report quoted Sanjeev Singh, executive engineer at MCD’s heritage cell, as saying, “Some of the buildings that will be covered in the first phase include the Northbrook fountain, the Daryaganj police station, the Town Hall, the Shroff Eye Hospital, the Hardayal Library — which was earlier called Hardinge library — and the Company Bagh.”

Before its division in 2012, the MCD undertook similar initiatives to place stone signs near heritage sites and collaborated with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (Intach). However, due to the lack of a dedicated heritage department, the project was eventually discontinued.

Now, the municipality’s heritage cell is documenting the city’s heritage buildings on its website, providing photographs, descriptions, map coordinates, and nearby metro stations to enhance the accessibility of these sites.

The report quoted an official as saying that over 108 places have been covered so far and three digital volumes of heritage sites in the city have been uploaded, covering over 407 sites.

A 158-year-old programme

Started in 1866, London’s blue plaque programme aims to link “the people of the past with the people of the present”, according to English Heritage, the agency in charge of the medallions that adorn over 1,000 spots in London.

Initially concentrated in Greater London, the plaque programme eventually expanded citywide. Inspired by London’s example, various cities worldwide, including Paris, Rome, Oslo, and Dublin, have started similar commemorative plaque schemes.

Blue plaques to highlight landmarks


Among London’s most renowned plaques are those marking the former residence of Mahatma Gandhi during his time as a law student in Barron’s Court, the homes of literary giants Charles Dickens and Agatha Christie, Charlie Chaplin’s home on Brixton Road from 1908 to 1910, and the Feltham residence where music icon Freddie Mercury began his career.

In Delhi, officials hope that the blue plaques will help enhance interaction between residents, tourists, and significant heritage sites, many of which remain functional public structures. The plaque initiative forms part of the municipality’s broader initiative to restore and revive the city’s deteriorating British-era heritage.

Grading of heritage sites

An MCD official said that the organisation intends to include recognised heritage buildings ranging from Grade-I to Grade-III heritage sites. As per the categorisation by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Grade I heritage includes structures and areas of national or historical significance, showcasing exceptional architectural design, style, technology, and material use. 

Grade-II heritage includes structures and areas of regional or local importance, characterised by unique architectural attributes. Grade-III heritage comprises structures and areas significant to the town’s visual appeal, evoking architectural, aesthetic, or sociological interest.
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

