Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor launched in India: Check price, features & more

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday launched its new SUV, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, the brand's most affordable such car in India. Priced starting Rs 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the new Urban Cruiser Taisor is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. Toyota has differentiated the Urban Cruiser Taisor with distinct styling, giving it a unique identity.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Styling

The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor’s styling resembles the Fronx in terms of proportion, but it has a new front design for a distinctive appearance. This coupe-styled subcompact SUV showcases a bold, new honeycomb mesh grille finished in gloss black, along with new twin light-emitting diode (LED) daytime running lights (DRLs) that prominently display the Toyota logo at the center. Additionally, the SUV boasts tweaked LED taillights that are connected via a light bar on the boot, complemented by restyled alloy wheels. The Taisor maintains its signature raked rear windscreen, contributing to its stylish and sleek overall look.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Interior

The Urban Cruiser Taisor's cabin is identical to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, featuring a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a twin-pod instrument console with a centre-mounted multi-information display (MID) unit. The cabin now sports a new dual-tone treatment, while most other features have been retained.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Features

The Taisor comes with an automatic climate control system, connected car technology, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera, head-up display, cruise control, automatic LED headlamps with DRLs, and more. Additionally, the subcompact model includes a six-speaker sound system, push-button start/stop, and rear air conditioning vents for added comfort.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Specifications

The new Toyota Taisor comes with two engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol. The 1.2-litre motor produces 89 brake horsepower (bhp) and 113 newton-metres (Nm) of peak torque, while the turbocharged unit develops 99 bhp and 148 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are available with a 5-speed manual transmission. Additionally, the 1.2-litre engine can be paired with a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT), and the turbo petrol engine comes with a 6-speed torque converter. The Taisor also offers a compressed natural gas (CNG) powertrain variant.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Rivals





Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Prices (ex-showroom)

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 E MT- Rs 7.73 lakh The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will rival several subcompact SUVs, including the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 E MT CNG- Rs 8.71 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S MT- Rs 8.59 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S AMT- Rs 9.12 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S+ MT- Rs 8.99 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.2 S+ AMT- Rs 9.52 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 G MT- Rs 10.55 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 E MT- Rs 11.95 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V MT- Rs 11.47 lakh





Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V MT DT- Rs 11.63 lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V AT- Rs 12.87 lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1.0 V AT DT- Rs 13.03 lakh