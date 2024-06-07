Pune crash case: Teen's father, grandfather booked in separate suicide case

The Pune Police has charged the father and grandfather of the minor boy, arrested in the Porsche car crash case, along with three others, in a case of abetment to suicide.

According to the police, a complaint in this regard was registered by D S Kature, who runs a construction business in Vadgaon Sheri in Pune, against Vinay Kale, from whom his son Shashikant Kature, had taken a loan for construction work.





Kale allegedly began imposing compounding interest on the principal loan amount and started harassing Shashikant Kature after he failed to repay the loan. Fed up with constant harassment, Shashikant Kature died by suicide in January this year, the police said.

The police registered a case against Kale under sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandannagar police station.

During investigation, it was revealed that the minor boy’s father, grandfather, and three others, were accused in the case and were charged under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC.

Parents, grandfather in jail

The accident occurred around 2.15 am on May 19 in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, when the minor at the wheels of a Porsche crashed into a motorcycle, killing Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa.

Following the accident, the father and mother of the teen was arrested. The teen's grandfather was also arrested for allegedly kidnapping and wrongfully confining their family driver, who was forced to claim responsibility for the fatal accident.

Teen’s remand extended till June 12

The Juvenile Justice Board, on Wednesday, extended the remand of a 17-year-old boy till June 12. The minor teen, arrested in the Porsche car crash case, was remanded to an observation home for juveniles on May 22, and his remand ended on Wednesday (June 5).

Two doctors arrested for swapping blood sample





Last month, the Pune police arrested two doctors of the Sassoon General Hospital on charges of manipulating the blood sample of the 17-year-old Pune teen.

Police commissioner Kumar said Dr Ajay Taware, head of the forensics department at the Sassoon Hospital, and Dr Shrihari Harnor, chief medical officer, were arrested for alleged manipulation of blood reports and tampering with evidence in the Pune Porsche crash case.

The arrest of the doctors came shortly after an inspector and another official from the Yerwada police station were suspended for negligence in their duties. Among the allegations against them is failure to promptly take the teenager for a medical examination at the accident scene.

Police form 12 teams for investigation

The police have formed over 12 teams, each consisting of 100 personnel, to investigate multiple aspects of the extensive inquiry into the Porsche car crash incident.



