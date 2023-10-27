close
Heatmap

Delhi excise case: Court extends custody of Sanjay Singh till Nov 10

A Delhi court on Friday extended till November 10 the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam

Sanjay Singh

He further directed that the counsel for the accused to ensure that no supporter of Singh and others gather at the medial centre during his visit

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
A Delhi court on Friday extended till November 10 the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise scam.
Special Judge M K Nagpal also allowed Singh to sign certain cheques for his family expenses as well as his works as a Member of Parliament.
The judge also directed the jail authorities concerned to ensure proper treatment to Singh, including by his private doctor.
"Court sees no reason to refuse the private treatment to the accused.... Hence, the jail superintendent concerned is directed to ensure the appropriate treatment," the judge said.
He further directed that the counsel for the accused to ensure that no supporter of Singh and others gather at the medial centre during his visit.
The ED's money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR.
It is alleged that Singh played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the policy, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, for monetary considerations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : AAP government money laundering case

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

