Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Delhi excise policy case: ED files charge sheet against Sanjay Singh

This is a supplementary charge sheet in this case as the agency had filed about five such complaints earlier

Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a charge sheet against AAP MP Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, officials said.
The prosecution complaint has been filed before a local court under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This is a supplementary charge sheet in this case as the agency had filed about five such complaints earlier.
Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested in this case by the ED in October.
The anti-money laundering agency had alleged that an accused businessman Dinesh Arora gave Rs 2 crore in cash at the Rajya Sabha MP's residence in two tranches.
Singh has rebutted the claim.
The AAP MP was arrested by the ED in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case and was the second high-profile leader after Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, to be held in this case.
The AAP that rules Delhi has called the arrests and the case a "political witch-hunt".
An investigation by the ED has revealed that Arora has given Rs 2 crore cash at Singh's house on two occasions -- Rs 1 crore each time -- the agency alleged in its remand application.
The period when the cash was allegedly given was between August 2021 and April 2022.

Also Read

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

Excise policy scam: SC dismisses ED's plea against bail to Sameer Mahendru

Delhi HC seeks ED's stand on bail plea by Vijay Nair in Excise policy case

Scam 2003: Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, and what was the Stamp Paper Scam?

ED raids 2 ex-Punjab ministers; seizes docs, mobile phones, electronics

Misuse of technology to create deepfakes threat to society: President Murmu

Three workers rescued from Uttarakhand tunnel return to Jharkhand

India not just observing future unfolding, actively shaping it: Amb Kamboj

ED registers money laundering case in connection with oxygen plant fraud

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Enforcement Directorate AAP Politics

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon