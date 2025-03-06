Delhi govt's ₹2,500 aid for women: Scheme may launch on Mar 8, draft ready

Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The eligibility criteria were discussed in a meeting attended by the Delhi Chief Secretary, said an official on the scheme which was a major poll promise of the BJP in the assembly election

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

BJP chief JP Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior ruling party leaders will be present at the March 8 event where online registration of the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 to women

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Women in the age group of 21-60 years in Delhi with an annual income of not more than Rs 2.5 lakh are likely to be eligible for the monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 under the draft proposal of BJP government's Mahila Samriddhi Yojna that is expected to be rolled out on March 8, sources said on Thursday. 
The eligibility criteria were discussed in a meeting attended by the Delhi Chief Secretary, said an official on the scheme which was a major poll promise of the BJP in the assembly election. 
"The income limit for women eligible to register under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana will be Rs 2.5 lakh. We have prepared a draft of the Yojana which will be presented in the Cabinet meeting for approval," the official said. 
 
Once the draft is approved, the registration process will begin, the official said. Women in the age group of 21-60 years can benefit from the scheme, according to the draft proposal. 
BJP chief JP Nadda, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and senior ruling party leaders will be present at the March 8 event where online registration of the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 to women from the economically weaker section and symbolic payment to some beneficiaries will be done, sources in the party said. 

The programme will be held at JLN stadium on International Women's Day celebrated on March 8, they said. The registration process for the scheme will begin on March 8, party MP Manoj Tiwari had recently said. 
In its Delhi Assembly election manifesto, the BJP promised to provide Rs 2,500 per month to women from poor families under the scheme once it came to power in Delhi. 
Tiwari had said that a list of beneficiaries is to be prepared and the entire process of providing Rs 2,500 to every financially poor woman will be completed in one and a half months. 
The opposition AAP has criticised the BJP government for not approving the scheme in its first Cabinet meeting despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "promise" in this regard. 
The party held a protest at several places, questioning the BJP over the delay in the implementation of the scheme. "We will not let the BJP mislead the people with false promises; Our demonstrations will continue, and we will keep questioning them from streets to Assembly," AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha said. 
Party leader Rituraj Jha said that Prime Minister Modi promised during elections that the BJP government in Delhi would approve the scheme in its first Cabinet meeting and transfer Rs 2,500 to the women by March 8. 

Topics : Delhi BJP welfare schemes Delhi government

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

