Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt orders installation of anti-smog guns in high-rises by Nov 29

Delhi govt orders installation of anti-smog guns in high-rises by Nov 29

A minimum of three guns is mandated for properties with a built-up area of less than 10,000 square metres

Delhi pollution

This directive aims to tackle the issue of air pollution in Delhi, especially during the winter months when harmful particulate matter such as PM10 and PM2.5 increases significantly, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told PTI.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has mandated that all private and government buildings with a height of G+5 floors and above must install anti-smog guns by November 29.

This directive aims to tackle the issue of air pollution in Delhi, especially during the winter months when harmful particulate matter such as PM10 and PM2.5 increases significantly, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa told PTI.

According to the public notice by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), all commercial complexes, shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, educational institutions, and other high-rise structures with a built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres are required to deploy anti-smog guns. However, residential houses, societies, and complexes are exempt from this mandate.

 

The number of anti-smog guns required will vary depending on the built-up area of each building.

A minimum of three guns is mandated for properties with a built-up area of less than 10,000 square metres. Buildings with built-up areas between 10,001 and 15,000 square metres must install at least four guns, while those between 15,001 and 20,000 square metres must have at least five, the notice said.

Also Read

New Delhi, India, air pollution

Fighting air pollution will take more than masks and symbolic fixespremium

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi govt to test emission retrofits in 30 end-of-life official vehicles

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

SC grants interim relief to Delhi owners of end-of-life petrol, diesel cars

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Delhi govt urges Supreme Court to review 2018 order banning older vehicles

Pollution, Noida Pollution

Low-pollution industries will get nod to operate in 20 days: DPCC

Properties ranging from 20,001 to 25,000 square metres are required to install at least six guns. For every additional 5,000 square metres beyond this, an extra anti-smog gun must be added.

The regulation applies to all commercial buildings, malls, hotels, office complexes, educational institutions (including universities), and other structures with a height of G+5 floors and above.

The government may also include other structures under the regulation from time to time, as prescribed.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Our top priority is to protect residents from the harmful effects of air pollution, especially as winter approaches. Every step necessary is being taken, and clear guidelines have been issued to ensure proper implementation. The anti-smog guns will play a key role in improving air quality, and this government is fully committed to providing a healthier environment for the people of Delhi."  The DPCC clarified that the anti-smog guns must remain operational throughout the year, except during the monsoon period from June 15 to October 1. Installation and operation must strictly follow the detailed guidelines issued by the authorities, the minister added.

The deadline for full compliance with this regulation is set for November 29, 2025, giving building owners and facility managers six months from the date of notification to complete the installation and ensure that all equipment is fully operational.

The DPCC has strongly urged all concerned parties to act without delay to meet the compliance deadline and avoid penalties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sanjay Singh, Sanjay

News Highlights: AAP leader Sanjay Singh hits out at J-K 'house arrest'

Census 2027

Datanomics: Going digital in 2027 likely to raise Census cost by a tadpremium

Loss to infrastructure is also difficult to assess since there are few other sources to tabulate the risks.

How monsoon damage is forcing India to plug gaps in tracking infra lossespremium

Supreme Court, SC

SC collegium names 3 judges for elevation as chief justices of high courts

Conrad K Sangma

Meghalaya cabinet clears excise rule changes, accepts MeECL inquiry report

Topics : Delhi Pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon