Delhi govt plans WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system on metro routes

They said the Transport Department of the city government is working on rolling out the digital ticketing system for DTC and cluster buses

Spotlight on innovation in non-solar areas in emerging green energy sector

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 06:36 AM IST
The Delhi government is planning to launch a WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in the national capital on the lines of the Delhi Metro, officials said.
They said the Transport Department of the city government is working on rolling out the digital ticketing system for DTC and cluster buses.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) already has a WhatsApp-based ticketing system in place. The service was launched in May this year and subsequently extended to all corridors of the rapid transit system, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro.
There will be a cap on the number of tickets a user can generate.
For purchasing Delhi Metro tickets, passengers have to send a message with the text Hi' to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scan the provided QR code to effortlessly purchase metro tickets using their smartphones across the whole network.
Ticket cancellations are not allowed in WhatsApp ticketing. A marginal convenience fee is applied to transactions made via credit or debit card, while no convenience fee is charged for UPI-based transactions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi bus service transport NCR

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 06:36 AM IST

