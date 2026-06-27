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Home / India News / Delhi govt to soon introduce law to regulate coaching centres: CM

Delhi govt to soon introduce law to regulate coaching centres: CM

In a video message, Gupta said the Delhi government will soon introduce a robust regulatory law to ensure stricter oversight, greater accountability, and enhanced student safety

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday warned that coaching centres which fail to comply with mandatory safety norms will no longer be permitted to operate in Delhi.

In a video message, Gupta said the Delhi government will soon introduce a robust regulatory law to ensure stricter oversight, greater accountability, and enhanced student safety.

"One month. There is a time of one month, get all the safety regulations. All the coaching institutes running in Delhi, be it 900 or 1000, the number doesn't matter, what matters is the lives of the children studying there, their safety and security," she said.

 

Students are encouraged to report any negligence or lack of safety measures in their coaching centres via email, message, or phone, the chief minister added.

The decision has come in the wake of frequent fire incidents and the recent Lucknow coaching centre fire that claimed the lives of 15 people.

Earlier this week, Delhi education minister Ashish Sood also ordered a citywide safety crackdown on coaching centres and said that a robust regulatory framework for such establishments is under preparation.

The chief minister added that the Delhi government remains firmly committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of every student.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi government Delhi Rekha Gupta

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

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