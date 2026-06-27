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Home / India News / Ram temple donation row: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign from Trust

Ram temple donation row: Champat Rai, Anil Mishra resign from Trust

A statement from the temple Trust, issued by its treasurer Govind Dev Giri, said that the Trust has received the two resignations and will take a decision on them at its next meeting on July 11

Ram mandir, Ayodhya

Ram mandir, Ayodhya (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

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The general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, and its member Anil Mishra have tendered their resignation, the Trust said on Saturday and assured that a fair inquiry will be conducted into allegations related to the Ram temple donations.

A statement from the temple Trust, issued by its treasurer Govind Dev Giri, said that the Trust has received the two resignations and will take a decision on them at its next meeting on July 11.

The Trust said that they are shocked, hurt and deeply saddened by the recent developments and are duty-bound to ensure that a fair inquiry is conducted and the faith of devotees is restored.

 

Eight persons named in an FIR over the alleged embezzlement of donations received at the Ram temple in Ayodhya were arrested on Thursday night, according to police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh

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First Published: Jun 27 2026 | 6:12 PM IST

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