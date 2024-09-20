Delhi govt to unveil Winter Action Plan on Sep 27 to combat air pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Friday the Winter Action Plan to reduce pollution in the city in the coming months with steps like the odd-even scheme and artificial rain will be released on September 27. According to a statement, the government, for the first time, will use drone technology this year to monitor pollution at 13 identified hotspots across Delhi. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The Winter Action Plan, set to be unveiled on September 27, targets pollution hotspots, vehicle and dust pollution, industrial emissions, and introduces innovative emergency measures such as the odd-even vehicle scheme and artificial rain to combat severe pollution spells," it said.

The plan, based on 21 key focus points, was prepared following a meeting between the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) that was chaired by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai at the Secretariat on Friday.

"To effectively combat winter pollution, the government has intensified its preparations and identified 21 priority areas that will guide our actions in the coming months," Rai said and emphasised the importance of coordination between various agencies.

Each department has submitted reports on the focus areas, which include controlling dust pollution, reducing vehicle emissions, managing stubble and garbage burning, enhancing the Green War Room, and improving the Green Delhi App for public engagement.

The plan also includes forming a special task force to oversee pollution control efforts and the implementation of a real-time source apportionment study to better understand pollution contributors.

Moreover, measures such as increasing the city's green cover through tree plantation drives and building India's first e-waste eco-park are part of a broader strategy.

A crackdown on firecrackers and open garbage burning, stricter regulations for industrial pollution, and collaboration with neighbouring states and the Central government are also key elements of the plan.

Also, multiple departments have been appointed as nodal agencies for specific tasks.

The Public Works Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have been tasked with controlling dust pollution and operating mobile anti-smog guns, the Traffic Police and the Transport Department would check vehicle pollution and the Forest Department would increase the city's green cover.

The government is also considering work-from-home options for private organizations and altering office timings as additional measures to reduce pollution during peak months, the statement added.