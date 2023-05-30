close

Returning aircraft to lessors will render Go First 'dead': NCLT's IRP to HC

From denying bail to Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case to hearing a plea of the bankrupt Go First, here are important cases heard by the Delhi High Court today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Meet Special Judge OP Saini, who pronounced the 2G spectrum case verdict

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:31 PM IST
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard some important cases, during which it denied bail to former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam, which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The court was informed by NCLT-appointed Interim Resolution Professional (IRP), tasked with managing the crisis-hit Go First,  that returning aircraft to the lessors will render the airline, which has 7,000 employees to look after, "dead".

Here are some of the other important cases, which were heard today:
- HC upheld the statutory bail granted to former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in connection with a multi-crore bank loan scam case.
 
- The court issued notices to its Registrar General, the city government, and the police in order to decide which court shall hear the plea of the minor wrestler, who is among the seven female grapplers who have accused Wrestling Federation of India  (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.
- It refused to stay the demolition of a slum cluster at the site allotted to the NDRF for construction of its headquarters but directed that the exercise be carried out on June 15 instead of June 2.

- The court sought the stand of the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by TMC leader Anubrata Mondal claiming his ongoing custody in a jail in a money laundering case related to cattle smuggling in West Bengal is illegal.
- It said Indian Constitution envisages an egalitarian society for its citizens who cannot be forced to choose between the right to education and the right to exercise reproductive autonomy.

- RBI cannot withdraw from circulation or discontinue banknotes and only the central government is vested with such powers, HC was told.
First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:31 PM IST

