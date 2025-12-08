Monday, December 08, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi HC to hear plea seeking govt assistance amid IndiGo crisis on Dec 10

Delhi HC to hear plea seeking govt assistance amid IndiGo crisis on Dec 10

The petition was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela

Photo: Pexels

The counsel for the petitioner said they have filed a PIL on the IndiGo crisis issue. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday listed for hearing on December 10 a plea seeking directions to the Centre to provide support and refunds to passengers affected by the cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo.

The petition was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

The counsel for the petitioner said they have filed a PIL on the IndiGo crisis issue.

"Several people are stuck. The ground situation at airports is inhumane. We are expecting the court to pass orders to IndiGo and ground support staff for people stranded at the airports. There is no proper system for refunds," he said.

 

When the court pointed out that the government has already passed some directions in the matter, the counsel responded in the affirmative. 

Also Read

Indigo stock shed nearly 14% in December so far amid massive flight cancellations.

IndiGo stock crashes 7% on Monday; analysts see more turbulence ahead

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses urgent hearing of plea on flight cancellations by IndiGo

Spicejet

SpiceJet surges 14% on heavy volumes in subdued market; here's why

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo gets 24 hrs for DGCA reply as refunds hit ₹610 cr: Top updates

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo

How IndiGo's pursuit of profit triggered a nationwide aviation meltdown?

The bench said the PIL will be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

Over 250 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday as the disruptions in the crisis-hit airline's flight operations entered the seventh day, sources told PTI.

At the Delhi airport, 134 flights were cancelled -- 75 departures and 59 arrivals -- while at the Bengaluru airport, the carrier cancelled 117 services -- 65 arrivals and 62 departures, they said. 

IndIGo has been facing heat from both the government and the passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights since December 2, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' flight duty and regulations norms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings begin for 6th day, LS takes up Question Hour

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maharashtra approves new scheme to build motorable farm-to-field roads

School holiday today

School holiday today: Cyclone, cold wave, polls force closures in states

waqf bill, waqf property

Over 517K Waqf properties registered on UMEED portal; 216K approved

Goa fire, Goa night club fire

Goa nightclub fire: Govt widens crackdown, confirms identity of victims

Topics : Delhi High Court IndiGo Airlines IndiGo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon