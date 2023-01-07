JUST IN
At 2.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature
Gehlot launches 5G in Rajasthan, cautions agencies on cyber fraudsters
Air India urination case: Delhi Court sends accused to 14-day custody
Karnataka CM Bommai releases logo and mascot of National Youth Festival
Air India pilot made woman wait 2 hrs before allocating seat, says Co-flyer
Govt rebuts activists claims on violations in GM mustard appraisal
Bharat Jodo Yatra is not to project Rahul as PM candidate: Jairam Ramesh
J'khand must check infiltrators who grab land by marrying tribal women: HM
FM Sitharaman to participate in credit outreach program in Kota on Jan 8
India looking at multilateral, equitable agreements for all sides: Goyal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
At 2.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature
icon-arrow-left
Haryana CM Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Minister Sandeep Singh
Business Standard

There are only big words by Delhi CM, no outcome: BJP's Sambit Patra

'The budget given by the Delhi government is continuously being published in the newspapers, you will be surprised that none of their 'Big Ticket Announcements' are being implemented on the ground'

Topics
Sambit Patra | Delhi government | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sambit Patra
File Photo: Sambit Patra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government.

Addressing a Press conference in Delhi, Patra said, "The budget given by the Delhi government is continuously being published in the newspapers, you will be surprised that none of their 'Big Ticket Announcements' are being implemented on the ground."

He further said, "The Delhi Government had announced the 'Employment Budget'. There was a promise to provide employment to 20,000 people but the 'Outcome Budget' is saying that till date no work has been done on it. There are only big words, no work."

Slamming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "They had a promise of digital classroom but nothing like this is there in any school yet. Nothing happened on the subject of Geographical Labs, a promise to subsidise school uniforms but the Outcome Budget reports that only 37 per cent of children have received the benefit in eight years."

On CCTV promise by Delhi Chief Minister, Patra said, "Only 60 per cent of the CCTV work in Delhi has been completed and the Delhi government itself is saying today that out of this 60 per cent only half of the CCTVs are functional. This is the truth of Arvind Kejriwal ji - saying something, doing nothing."

--IANS

dr/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sambit Patra

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 16:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU