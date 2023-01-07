There are only big words by Delhi CM, no outcome: BJP's Sambit Patra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led .

Addressing a Press conference in Delhi, Patra said, "The budget given by the is continuously being published in the newspapers, you will be surprised that none of their 'Big Ticket Announcements' are being implemented on the ground."

He further said, "The had announced the 'Employment Budget'. There was a promise to provide employment to 20,000 people but the 'Outcome Budget' is saying that till date no work has been done on it. There are only big words, no work."

Slamming Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said, "They had a promise of digital classroom but nothing like this is there in any school yet. Nothing happened on the subject of Geographical Labs, a promise to subsidise school uniforms but the Outcome Budget reports that only 37 per cent of children have received the benefit in eight years."

On CCTV promise by Delhi Chief Minister, Patra said, "Only 60 per cent of the CCTV work in Delhi has been completed and the Delhi government itself is saying today that out of this 60 per cent only half of the CCTVs are functional. This is the truth of Arvind Kejriwal ji - saying something, doing nothing."

