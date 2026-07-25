Delhi may get light rain while monsoon continues to wreak havoc in India

Delhi residents woke up to cloudy skies on Saturday, with intermittent light rain in parts of the city, bringing relief from humid conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky through the day, with two spells of very light rain expected at many places.

The first spell is likely between morning and forenoon, accompanied by surface winds of 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph. Another spell of light rain is expected between afternoon and night.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ: Assam floods: Death toll climbs to 61 with 14 deaths in last 24 hours Delhi's air quality remained in the “satisfactory” category on Saturday morning, aided by recent rainfall and favourable wind conditions.

More rain next week

IMD's weekly forecast indicates that rainfall is likely to continue into next week, with moderate to heavy showers expected on July 27 and 28, keeping daytime temperatures close to normal and preventing any significant rise in heat.

Heavy rain warnings across India

IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the country, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Gujarat on Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely over Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecast at some places over Assam and Meghalaya, parts of West Bengal, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Punjab, Uttarakhand and parts of Karnataka.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely over parts of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while gusts of 30-40 kmph are expected in Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather office has also warned of squally winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph over large parts of the Arabian Sea, with rough sea conditions expected for fishermen.

Flooding concerns remain

The heavy rainfall warning comes as parts of Gujarat continue to report waterlogging and localised flooding following persistent monsoon showers. In the Northeast, flood conditions remain a concern in several districts of Assam, where swollen rivers and fresh rainfall have affected normal life in recent days. Authorities are monitoring the situation as more rain is forecast over the region.