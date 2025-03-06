Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / JD Vance becomes social media meme star after face off with Zelenskyy

JD Vance becomes social media meme star after face off with Zelenskyy

US Vice President JD Vance has become a viral meme sensation after his fiery confrontation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at the White House

JD Vance memes

JD Vance's heated exchange with Zelenskyy over US funding for Ukraine sparked strained ties and viral memes (Photo: X)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States has a new political meme sensation. Vice President JD Vance has taken over social media, becoming the face of countless memes after his fiery confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a White House meeting on February 28.
 
In the tense Oval Office exchange, Vance questioned Zelenskyy’s request for more US funding for Ukraine’s war efforts. He challenged Zelenskyy’s credibility, issuing a stern warning that Ukraine could lose American support unless it accepted the terms being offered. The confrontation left diplomatic relations between Washington and Kyiv strained, and the internet quickly reacted, turning Vance into the subject of viral memes.
 
 
Social media users teased Vance, creating exaggerated and comical portrayals of the Vice President. Memes flooded platforms like X (formerly Twitter), depicting Vance in bizarre forms — from an overweight monster to an ogre, and even a child holding a lollipop.
 
One of the most memed moments from the heated exchange came when Vance repeatedly asked Zelensky, “Did you even say thank you?” This moment sparked a flurry of meme edits featuring Vance with plump lips, airbrushed skin, and perfectly groomed eyebrows.
 

What happened in the meeting? 

In the meeting, Vance had criticised Zelenskyy’s request for more US funding, calling it inappropriate to “litigate this in front of the American media”. US President Donald Trump also weighed in, accusing Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War III” by refusing to compromise on Ukraine’s position. In the end, Zelenskyy left Washington empty-handed, despite previous plans to finalise a minerals deal.
 
The backlash against Vance continued offline as well. During a family ski trip to Vermont, hundreds of pro-Ukraine protesters gathered with signs reading ‘International embarrassment’ and ‘Vermont stands with Ukraine’. The demonstration forced Vance and his family to relocate from their planned resort to a more secure location, according to reports.
 

Topics : memes Zelenskyy Russia Ukraine Conflict BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

