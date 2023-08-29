Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily passenger journeys on Aug 28: DMRC

Delhi Metro on August 28 recorded the highest-ever count of daily passenger journeys -- 68.16 lakh -- for the period spanning before and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the DMRC said on Tuesday.

The previous highest recorded passenger journey count stood at 66,18,717 on February 10, 2020, just before the pandemic disrupted travel patterns and routines, officials said.

The record figures have been registered days ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, and officials said ridership jumps on this occasion, but this time it happened a few days earlier.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has achieved a "historic milestone" by registering an "unprecedented 68.16 lakh passenger journeys on Monday, "marking the highest-ever" daily passenger journeys recorded before or after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the corporation said in a statement.

"This remarkable milestone, achieved yesterday, comes after a period of challenges and reflects the resilience and trust of the Delhi-NCR citizens in the world-class transportation system provided by the DMRC," it said.

This is a testament to the efforts of Delhi Metro's dedicated staff, the support of the Delhi-NCR residents, and the commitment to providing safe, efficient, and eco-friendly transportation services, officials said.

Also Read Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels Passengers can carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol per person in Delhi metro DMRC to get over 100 cops in plainclothes to monitor, prosecute offenders Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book DMRC planning to construct a subway to connect T3 and T2 at Delhi airport Delhiites lose nearly 12 years of their lives to air pollution, says report Chandrayaan-3 mission success shows resilience of Indian scientists: Report Karnataka govt all set to launch women financial aid scheme tomorrow Union Territory status of J-K is not permanent thing: Centre tells SC Centre cuts LPG cylinders price by Rs 200 for PMUY beneficiaries

Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.

A senior official told PTI that the "65-lakh figure for daily passenger journey count was achieved a few times in the period after the pandemic".

The DMRC continues to prioritise passenger safety and comfort while enhancing connectivity across the National Capital Region, they said.

"This milestone underscores our mission to provide accessible, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions," it added.

In his address at the 29th foundation day of the corporation at the Metro Bhawan here, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar on May 3 said that the Delhi Metro has responded to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic with "agility and resilience" and the ridership stood at around 90 per cent of the pre-COVID level.