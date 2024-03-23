Sensex (    %)
                             
Delhi Metro's ITO, Lok Kalyan Marg stations reopen, say DMRC officials

On Friday, the DMRC announced that the two stations would remain closed until further notice

Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

The Delhi Metro has reopened the ITO and the Lok Kalyan Marg stations, a day after these were closed in view of an AAP protest against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, officials said on Saturday.
"ITO metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg metro station are now open for entry/exit," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X.
On Friday, the DMRC announced that the two stations would remain closed until further notice.
The move came after the AAP launched a protest against Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal DMRC Delhi Metro AAP government Delhi government

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

