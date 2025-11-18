Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 07:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi Police books 175 people in verification drive after Red Fort blast

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Under a large-scale verification drive carried out after the November 10 blast near the Red Fort, the Delhi Police has registered cases against 175 people across the North district, mostly for not completing the mandatory police verification process, an official said on Tuesday.

The blast triggered by a suicide bomber, which followed the busting of a white-collar' terror module spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, claimed 15 lives and injured several others.

We have registered multiple FIRs after tenant and lodge verifications. So far, 175 people have been booked, DCP (North) Raja Banthia told PTI.

Most FIRs pertain to people living in north Delhi who did not complete the mandatory police verification process, the officer said.

 

A significant number of lodges and small guest houses have also been booked for failing to follow the verification norms, he added.

Police said the step was necessary since the blast was triggered in a high-footfall area, prompting the authorities to tighten checks.

Multi-agency search and verification drives were launched on a war footing (after the blast). Police teams have visited more than 2,000 houses, checked ID proofs of the occupants, and questioned several people. The process will continue, the DCP said.

The offenders can be booked under Section 223(a) of the BNS (disobedience to a public servant's lawful order), which carries a prison term of up to six months, a fine of up to Rs 2,500, or both.

As part of the process, verification camps have been set up at all the police stations of the North district, where people have been advised to cooperate, police said. Investigators from specialised units and central agencies have been roped in for conducting door-to-door checks, they said.

Guest houses, budget hotels and several rented accommodations have been inspected. We have also deployed advanced drone surveillance, anti-sabotage teams and additional paramilitary units to secure the district.

"Around 50 drones are operating around the Red Fort complex and adjoining lanes, capturing real-time images of rooftops, abandoned structures, and high-density market stretches. CCTV cameras are being monitored round the clock from an integrated control room," the DCP said.

The officer also urged the residents to ensure that all tenants and paying guests undergo the mandatory police verification process.

Anyone living without verification can pose a threat. People must either visit the nearest police station or upload their documents online immediately, the DCP said.

Vehicles heading towards the Red Fort are being subjected to intensified checking, while several pickets have been set up to ensure no suspicious movement goes unnoticed, the officer said.

The verification drive will continue for the next several days, with more FIRs likely if violations are found, police said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

