Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Court frames charges against Nawab Malik in PMLA case linked to Dawood

Court frames charges against Nawab Malik in PMLA case linked to Dawood

The Enforcement Directorate registered the case in 2022 and arrested Malik in February that year. He is currently out on medical bail granted by the Supreme Court

Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik

Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik | Photo: Wikipedia

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik will stand trial in a money-laundering case linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim after he pleaded not guilty before a special court, which has now framed charges against him.
 
Special Judge Satyanarayan Navander, who hears cases involving MPs and MLAs, framed the charges under Section 3, read with Section 70, of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
 
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered the case in 2022 and arrested Malik in February that year. He is currently out on medical bail granted by the Supreme Court.
 
What is the case against Nawab Malik?
 
 
The ED's charges stem from an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim — a designated global terrorist and an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts — and his associates under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Also Read

realty sector, real estate

Why former Jaypee Infratech MD was arrested in money laundering case

Anil Ambani

ED seizes ₹7,500 cr assets linked to Anil Ambani in money laundering probe

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, IBBI

Circular resolving IBC-PMLA clashes soon, says IBBI chief Ravi Mital

Insolvency, IBBI, insolvency and bankruptcy code

IBBI and ED reach solution on insolvency law and PMLA interface issues

Mimi Chakraborty

Betting app PMLA case: Former TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty appears before ED

 
Investigators allege that land in Goawala Compound in Kurla, owned by two women, Munira Plumber and Marium Goawala, was taken over by Ibrahim’s sister, Hasina Parkar, through her associate, Salim Patel. The ED claims the power of attorney for the property was forged, transferred without authorisation, and later purchased by a firm named Solidus.
 
According to the agency, Solidus collected rent from tenants until 2010-11, after which Malik Infrastructure was formed to manage rent collection, repairs and maintenance.
 
Last week, Malik Infrastructure sought discharge, arguing that it entered into a lease arrangement with Solidus only in 2010–11 and did not exist before that, and therefore, charges cannot be framed against it.
 
The fourth accused, Sardar Khan, is serving a life sentence in the 1993 Bombay blasts case. Documents for framing charges against him will be sent separately to the Amravati jail, where he is lodged.
 

More From This Section

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

New AI city to come up in Bidadi, B'luru infra to get ₹1 trn: Shivakumar

Supreme Court, SC

SC declines to hear wellness expert's PIL on India's air pollution

madvi hidma, maoist, naxal

Madvi Hidma encounter: How forces killed one of India's most wanted Naxal

accident

Jeddah Consulate opens camp in Madina, Consul General meets crash survivor

Aadhaar Card update 2025

Aadhaar Card 2025: UIDAI gives free biometric update for children aged 7-15

Topics : PMLA Enforcement Directorate Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon