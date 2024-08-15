Delhi Airport becomes 1st to achieve net zero carbon emission status

The Delhi Airport became the first Indian airport to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport status under Airport Council International's (ACI) Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program on Wednesday, August 14. In a press release, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airport Infrastructure Limited, announced that the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has become the first airport in India to successfully achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport status (Level 5 certification) under the ACI's ACA program. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This prestigious certification recognises the airport's commitment to reaching and maintaining a net zero carbon balance for emissions under its control, while also extending efforts to influence and report on all other emissions," it stated.

It further mentioned that Delhi Airport's achievement of Level 5 certification underscores its leadership in sustainability and carbon management with an initial goal to become a "Net Zero Carbon Emission Airport" by 2030.

"Through relentless efforts, innovative strategies, and proactive initiatives such as the adoption of renewable energy, development of green airport infrastructures, promotion of electric vehicles, and implementation of zero waste to landfill programs, DIAL has met its target well ahead of schedule," it stated.

DIAL further mentioned that the Delhi Airport has demonstrated significant progress in reducing its Scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by 90 per cent by achieving Level 5 certification and that the remaining residual emissions have been addressed through approved offset removals, fulfilling the stringent requirements of the ACA program.

DIAL further stated that it is committed to achieving net zero in Scope 3 emissions by 2050, aligning with ACI's ACA frameworks and the global push for a sustainable future.

Commenting on the development, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said, "Reducing carbon emissions from airport operations has been a key focus for us at IGIA. Achieving carbon-neutral status in 2016 and Level 4+ transition accreditation in 2020 was just the beginning. Now, with the attainment of Level 5 net zero emission accreditation in 2024, we have once again demonstrated our commitment to continual improvement and sustainability. As we face the challenges of climate change, we are committed to further reducing our carbon footprint and exploring sustainable aviation fuel options to address Scope 3 emissions. Achieving ACI's Level 5 certification well before our target date is a testament to our dedication to sustainability and innovation.