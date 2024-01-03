Delhi Police form committee to study recently passed Criminal Law Bills

According to an order issued by Deotosh KS Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters-II), on Tuesday, this committee shall also endeavour to update the skills of the investigating officers under the new laws.

The Delhi Police has set up a committee of high-ranking officers to study the three new criminal law bills recently passed by Parliament.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023, intend to replace the colonial-era IPC, CrPC, and Indian Evidence Act. These bills received President Droupadi Murmu's assent on December 25 during the winter session of Parliament.

Although the Ministry of Home Affairs has yet to issue an official notification regarding the effective date of the bills, the Delhi Police Commissioner has constituted a committee of 13 officers, under chairmanship of IPS officer Chhaya Sharma. The committee is tasked with preparing course material for Investigating Officers to gain a practical understanding and study the new provisions and changes in procedures.

The officers of committee are as under:- DCP Joy Trkey, (North East), Addl. DCP Uma Shankar (DPA), ACP Hari Singh (E.O.W.), Inspr. Rajiv Kumar (IFSO/Spl. Cell), Inspr. Rajeev Bhardwaj (Spl. Cell), Inspr. Naresh Malik (DPA), Inspr. Devender Singh (SHO/Shaheen Bagh) VIII. Inspr. Arun Kumar (SHO/North Avenue), Inspr. Suresh Kumar (E.O.W.), Inspr. Anil Berwal (DPA), Inspr. Sanjeev Kumar (E.O.W), SI Somveer (DPA), and SI Rajni Kant (East District).

According to an order issued by Deotosh KS Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Headquarters-II), on Tuesday, this committee shall also endeavour to update the skills of the investigating officers under the new laws.

The committee may co-opt a few lawyers and ex-Delhi police personnel at this stage to fine tune the course material to be in sync with judicial processes. The co-opted members will also be useful later in conducting classes for Delhi Police personnel and train them in practicle application of BNSS, BNS and BSA.

The names of Lawyers and ex-Delhi Police officers are as under:- 1. (ACP Retd.) Rajender Singh II. (ACP Retd.) Ram Singh III. Raunak Singh (Criminal lawyer) IV. Shri Akhand Pratap Singh (Criminal lawyer).

This committee shall also endeavour to update the skills of the IOs under the new laws as mentioned above so that once the notification for application and change over from old Cr.P.C., I.P.C. and I.E.A. to new BNSS, BNS and BSA respectively Is done, our 10s/Staff should be well aware of the procedural aspects as well as the nuances of the changes made in the new sections, it said.

The Committee may begin to create new training material to be used by Delhi Police for its officers as ready reckoner and for study at DPA. The Committee shall also be consulting the District DCSP and Joint CsP of Delhi Police for improvements in the material and simultaneously consulting NPA, NLU and Judicial Academy for good references and training materials to be incorporated in our documents, it added.