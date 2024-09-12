Delhi proposes 50% cut on fines for traffic violations settled in 90 days

Business Standard
A 50 per cent discount will apply to outstanding fines if paid within 90 days, while new offences must be settled within 30 days once the law comes into effect

Telangana challan, telangana police, traffic challan

Photo: ANI

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot announced on Wednesday that the state government is considering offering a 50 per cent reduction on fines for certain traffic violations, provided payments are made within 90 days.

According to the proposal, this 50 per cent discount would apply to outstanding fines if settled within 90 days, while for new offences, payments must be made within 30 days after the law comes into effect.
Gahlot said that the initiative aims to simplify the process for commuters, encouraging them to resolve their traffic fines more promptly. It is also expected to ease the burden on both the courts and the transport department. The discount would apply to offences such as allowing an unauthorised person to drive, driving without a valid licence, reckless driving, or operating a vehicle while unfit due to mental or physical conditions.
 

"By rationalising the compounding fees and delegating compounding powers, we are making it easier for citizens to comply with traffic regulations while enhancing enforcement efforts," Gahlot said.

Officials said that the decision was taken as there is a large backlog of unpaid fines within the traffic and transport departments. Earlier this year, the transport department communicated with the judiciary about the high volume of unresolved fines.

It was also revealed that more than 75 per cent of fines issued during the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) last year remain unpaid.

Additionally, the Delhi government has authorised officers of the rank of head constable and above in both the Delhi traffic police and the transport department, along with assistant traffic inspectors (ATIs) from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), to compound certain traffic offences under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Empowering ATIs, who frequently monitor bus lanes, is expected to bolster real-time enforcement and contribute to smoother public transport operations.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

