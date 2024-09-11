Delhi govt to give free bio-decomposer spray to combat stubble burning

Minister Rai emphasised the importance of acting swiftly as the gap between the paddy harvest and wheat sowing is short | File photo: PTI

Development Minister Gopal Rai has announced the Delhi government's initiative to provide free bio-decomposer spray across over 5,000 acres of farmland to reduce pollution and promote sustainable agricultural practices. Following a high-level meeting with the Agriculture Department and experts from the Pusa Agricultural Research Institute, Rai said the government is making every effort to ensure the timely and effective spraying of bio-decomposer. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "So far, 841 farmers have signed up for the programme, and the numbers are expected to rise as awareness campaigns are carried out across farming communities," Rai said. "In our efforts to curb the seasonal rise in pollution due to stubble burning, the Kejriwal government is committed to providing free bio-decomposer spray as we did last year. This year, we will cover over 5,000 acres of farmland," the minister said.

He added, "Stubble burning has been included as a key focus area in this year's Winter Action Plan. By spraying bio-decomposer, farmers won't need to burn their paddy stubble, which will not only help in reducing pollution but also increase soil fertility."



The Pusa Agricultural Research Institute is supplying the bio-decomposer, which will break down stubble in the fields, allowing farmers to prepare their land for the next crop without the need for burning the stubble.

Minister Rai emphasised the importance of acting swiftly as the gap between the paddy harvest and wheat sowing is short.

"We have instructed the Agriculture Department to expedite the process of getting forms filled by the farmers, detailing their land area and the expected time of harvest. This way, we can plan the spraying process effectively and in a timely manner," Rai explained.

"Our goal is not only to reduce pollution, but also to support farmers in adopting sustainable farming practices. This initiative is a win-win for both environment and agriculture," Rai said.

Additionally, the Delhi government has also launched an awareness campaign to encourage more farmers to adopt the eco-friendly alternative to stubble burning, it added in a statement.