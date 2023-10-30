Delhi's AQI plunges to 322 in 'very poor' category, Kaithal's worst at 380

The air quality of Delhi plunged to 322 on Monday, continuing in the "very poor" category, data from SAFAR-India showed. According to the daily bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was 325 on Sunday evening.

On Sunday, the national capital's AQI fell to the "very poor" category from the "poor" category at 309.

How is the air quality in Delhi-NCR?

Delhi's AQI was 322. In the national capital region (NCR), Sonipat recorded the highest AQI of 367. It was followed by Bhadurgarh at 348 and Greater Noida at 344. The AQI in the neighbouring cities continues to remain in the poor category. Faridabad's AQI was 309, and Ghaziabad's AQI was 286. Gurugram's AQI was in the "moderate" category at 198.

Noida's AQI was 281, in the "poor" category.

Which city has the worst air quality in India?

Haryana's Kaithal recorded the worst AQI at 380. Other cities that recorded a high AQI were Hanumangarh (369), Jind (354), Sri Ganganagar (343) and Bathinda (328).

What is Delhi doing to curb pollution?





Also Read: Centre has no concrete action plan to control pollution: AAP spokesperson Amid deteriorating air pollution in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday called the Centre to impose a stringent ban on buses running on subpar diesel and banned BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

He conducted a surprise inspection of Kashmere Gate ISBT for diesel buses coming from NCR states as per the Delhi Government's efforts to tackle vehicular pollution.

"The Environment Minister stated that the central government should implement a complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Minister Gopal Rai further informed that from November 1, checking will be conducted by the Transport Department at all entry points," read the release from the minister's office.

Rai said, "At present, pollution generated from vehicles is increasing. All buses in Delhi are running on CNG. More than 800 electric buses are also running in Delhi. However due to BS III and BS IV diesel buses running in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan NCR area, pollution is increasing in Delhi. During the inspection at ISBT, it was found that all the buses that have come here from UP and Haryana are BS III and BS IV buses. None of the buses have come from there with electric and CNG. That is why we demand that the Centre implement a complete ban on BS III and BS IV buses operating in NCR areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan."

The Environment Minister mentioned that the drivers of diesel buses coming from NCR states were also made aware today that only electric, CNG and BS-VI buses can come to Delhi from November 1.

From November 1, a checking campaign will be conducted by the Transport Department at all entry points. Action will be taken against any buses which do not follow the rules.

What is Grap?

The Centre's Pollution Control Board (PCB) had earlier come up with its Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures to deal with air pollution.

Under Stage I measures, construction and demolition activities on a plot size of or above 500 square meters are halted. The restaurants and hotels are directed to stop using coal and firewood in tandoors. Moreover, the government undertakes automated cleaning of the roads for dust management. It is activated when AQI is "poor".

Under Stage II, the parking fees are hiked to reduce the usage of private vehicles. To tackle the high number of daily commuters, the frequency of local buses and Metro is increased. It is initiated when AQI is "very poor".





Also Read: Stubble burning contribution to Delhi's pollution likely to reduce: Rai Under Stage III, BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers are prohibited from entering Delhi-NCR, in addition to other measures. Moreover, all construction activities, except government projects, are halted. The entry of commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi is prohibited in the capital. This stage is activated when AQI is "severe".

Under Stage IV, all construction and demolition activity is banned. The authorities are asked to devise a plan for online classes for schools and remote work for the offices. The government kicks off this stage when the pollution levels are "severe-plus".

What is AQI?

The Air Quality Index is a tool for communication of air quality status to people. There are six AQI categories, namely good, satisfactory, moderately polluted, poor, very poor, and severe.

Each of these categories is decided based on the ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints). According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 450 "severe".

(With agency inputs)