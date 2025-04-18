Friday, April 18, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi weather update: Clear skies, rising temperature, AQI turns 'poor'

As temperatures rise, residents of Delhi and NCR are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe and hydrated, particularly during the peak afternoon hours

Women police personnel protect themselves from the sun on a hot summer day. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Delhi witnessed clear skies on Friday morning, with mercury expected to soar later in the day. Maximum temperatures are expected to gradually rise by 3–4 degree Celsius until April 18 owing to ongoing weather patterns, according to regular forecasts.
 

Weather forecast for Delhi today

 
Delhi is likely to start the day with mainly clear skies, turning partly cloudy by evening. Heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets. The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to hover between 39 and 41 degrees Celsius on April 18, while the minimum is expected to settle between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius.
 
 

Heatwave expected until today

 
Weather updates indicate a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3–4 degree Celsius until today due to current weather patterns. Relief is expected after April 19, as a Western Disturbance is predicted to bring a 2–4 degree Celsius drop in daytime temperatures. As temperatures rise, residents of Delhi and NCR are advised to take necessary precautions to stay safe and hydrated, particularly during the peak afternoon hours.
 
Parts of Delhi are likely to experience heatwave conditions midweek, with daytime temperatures ranging from 39 degree Celsius to 41 degree Celsius and night temperatures hovering between 23 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius. Skies will stay mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy at times, with warm winds prevailing.
 

Delhi AQI update

 
Air quality in the capital deteriorated to the 'poor’ category on Friday morning after being in the 'moderate' category last week. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 201 at 8 am on April 18, compared to 191 at the same time on Thursday.
 
The AQI across Delhi-NCR improved, with levels falling into the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 204 at 4 pm on April 17. AQI improved in Gurugram and remained at 168, under the 'moderate' category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 169 and 164, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI improved to 163, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.
 

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

