Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Nagpur Violence: Clashes erupt in Hansapuri after earlier unrest in Mahal

Nagpur Violence: Clashes erupt in Hansapuri after earlier unrest in Mahal

An eyewitness from Hansapuri described the chaos caused by a masked group

Maharashtra Protest, Maharashtra Violence, Protest

Representative Image: Tensions initially broke out in the Mahal area of Nagpur following a dispute between two groups. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Violence erupted in Nagpur's Hansapuri area as unidentified individuals vandalized shops, torched vehicles, and pelted stones, following an earlier clash between two groups in the Mahal area that had already heightened tensions in the city, according to reports.

An eyewitness from Hansapuri described the chaos caused by a masked group. "A team came here, their faces were hidden with scarves. They had sharp weapons, stickers, and bottles in their hands. They started the ruckus, vandalised shops, and pelted stones. They also torched vehicles," the eyewitness said.

Another local resident confirmed the destruction. "They vandalised shops... they set fire to 8-10 vehicles," he said.

 

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shyamkumar Barve, speaking in Delhi, condemned the violence and urged people to maintain peace. "The kind of attempt is being made, a Hindu-Muslim clash has never happened in Nagpur. I want to appeal to both communities to maintain peace... an attempt is being made to divert attention from key issues through such incidents," Barve said.  ALSO READ | Nagpur violence: Curfew imposed after protest over Aurangzeb's grave

Nagpur Police Commissioner Dr. Ravinder Singal assured residents that the situation was now under control. "The situation is peaceful right now. A photo was burned, following which people gathered. We requested them to disperse, and we even took action in this regard. They had even come to my office to meet me. They were told that an FIR had been lodged based on the names they mentioned, and action would be taken against them," he said.

Also Read

Nagpur violence, Maharashtra Police

Nagpur violence: Curfew imposed after protest over Aurangzeb's grave

Indian police

Nagpur violence: BJP's Bawankule calls for peace as police detain over 20

Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis urges peace amid Nagpur violence over rumours of burning holy book

Akshay Holey and Divya Lohakare Holey

Growing saffron in heat? This Nagpur couple earns Rs 50 lakh doing it

HMPV, disease, illness, health

Two suspected cases of HMPV reported in 7 and 13 years old in Nagpur

He further explained the timeline of the unrest. "This incident occurred around 8-8:30 p.m. Not many vehicles have been torched. We are assessing the damage. Two vehicles have been torched, and stone pelting has occurred. Police are conducting combing operations, and those involved are being identified and arrested. We have imposed Section 144, and everyone has been instructed not to step out unnecessarily or take the law into their own hands. Do not believe in rumours. Except for this area, the entire city is peaceful," he added. 

ALSO READ | Nagpur violence: BJP's Bawankule calls for peace as police detain over 20

Tensions initially broke out in the Mahal area of Nagpur following a dispute between two groups. A mob of nearly 1,000 people engaged in large-scale stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson, injuring several police personnel and damaging multiple vehicles and homes.

In response to the violence, Nagpur Police have issued prohibitory orders in the city and detained over 20 people. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage and video clips to identify the culprits, and an FIR is being registered. Police have urged residents to maintain calm and cooperate.

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

62 accidents reported at ordnance factories in 2024: Govt to parliament

Premiumheat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

As mercury increases, NDMA readies 300 heat action plans for cities

PremiumMumbai Airport's Terminal 1 to be razed over safety concerns: AERA

Mumbai Airport's Terminal 1 to be razed over safety concerns: AERA

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

PM Internship scheme: FM Sitharaman launches mobile app for candidates

Supreme Court, SC

Highlights: SC issues contempt notice to Delhi home secretary over Nitish Kataria remission plea

Topics : Nagpur Maharashtra Mob violence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayDonald Trump Travel Ban Countries ListParliament Budget Session LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Weather Forecast TodayAmit Shah West Bengal VisitStarlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon