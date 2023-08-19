Develop framework for safe, responsible use of Artificial Intelligence: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested developing a framework for the safe and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence, a technology which is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems.

He made these remarks while addressing the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meet held in Bengaluru via video message today.

PM Modi also suggested promoting the use of digital technology by farmers and small businesses and establishing the framework to build a global digital health ecosystem.

He emphasized that an entire ecosystem of technology-based solutions can be built to address the challenges faced by humanity.

“All it needs from us are the four C's - conviction, commitment, coordination, and collaboration,” said Modi.

“Technology has connected us like never before. It holds the promise of inclusive and sustainable development for all”, Modi said as he emphasized that G20 nations have a unique opportunity to lay the foundations for an inclusive, prosperous, and secure global digital future.

He noted that financial inclusion and productivity can be advanced through digital public infrastructure.

The prime minister said that a working group is creating a G20 virtual Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository.

He also underlined progress on Common Framework for Digital Public Infrastructure. These will help create a transparent, accountable, and fair digital ecosystem for all.

The PM also welcomed the efforts to develop a roadmap to facilitate cross-country comparison of digital skills and setting up a virtual centre of excellence on digital skilling. He said that these are important efforts to meet the needs of a future-ready workforce.

Noting that the digital economy will face security threats and challenges as it spreads globally, Modi pointed out that it is important to build consensus on the G20 high-level principles for a secure, trusted, and resilient digital economy.

“India's Digital Public Infrastructure offers scalable, secure and inclusive solutions for global challenges,” said PM Modi.

He said that India is an ideal testing lab for solutions while underlying that a solution which succeeds in India can be easily applied anywhere in the world.

PM Modi made evident that India is ready to share its experiences with the world and gave the example of the CoWIN platform being offered for global good during the Covid pandemic.

He further mentioned that India has created an online Global Public Digital Goods Repository - the India Stack to ensure that no one is left behind, especially those from the Global South.

The Prime Minister credited the launch of the Digital India initiative in 2015 for the digital transformation that has taken place in India over the last 9 years. He mentioned India’s 850 million internet users enjoy some of the cheapest data costs in the world.

He mentioned the JAM trinity- Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar, and Mobile that have revolutionized financial inclusion and the UPI payment system where nearly 10 billion transactions take place every month, and 45 per cent of the global real-time payments happen in India.

Referring to the CoWIN portal, PM Modi said that it helped in the delivery of over 2 billion vaccine doses along with digitally verifiable certificates.

PM Modi also touched upon the Gati-Shakti platform that uses technology and spatial planning to map infrastructure and logistics, thereby assisting in planning, reducing costs, and increasing the speed of delivery.

Talking about the Government e-Marketplace, PM Modi said “Fully digitized taxation systems are promoting transparency and e-governance.”

The Prime Minister also mentioned the development of Bhashini, an AI-powered language translation platform that will support digital inclusion in all the diverse languages of India.