JP Nadda to visit Himachal on Aug 20, take stock of flood situation

Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State

JP Nadda appointed BJP's working president, Amit Shah to remain party chief

JP Nadda will visit Himachal Pradesh on Sunday to take stock of the situation (File)

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 3:39 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda will visit Himachal Pradesh on Sunday to take stock of the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods in the state, an official statement said.
According to the statement, Nadda on his visit to the flood-hit state will meet the affected family members of those who lost their lives due to the calamity.
Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State.
Nadda will reach Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district on Sunday morning and later visit Sirmauri Tal and Kachhi Dhang villages and will take stock of the situation due to the recent spell of cloudbursts, floods and landslides, according to a statement.
Nadda will visit the Summer Hill area of Shimla and the subsequent mishap in which a temple was washed away and will discuss the relief, rescue and rehabilitation work with the local administration in Shimla and Bilaspur.
Sixteen bodies have been recovered till now in the Summer Hill incident and further operations are underway to recover the four missing bodies.

Further, the BJP leader will also take stock of the damaged houses and losses in the rain-battered Krishnanagar in Shimla.
After this, he will hold a discussion with the local administration regarding relief and rescue operations at Shimla .
Later, the BJP National President will reach Circuit House, Bilaspur and meet the bereaved families who suffered the loss of life and property due to heavy rains, floods and landslides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP Himachal Pradesh Himachal pradesh government

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 3:39 PM IST

