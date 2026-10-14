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Home / India News / DGCA bans powerbank model after fire on Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight

DGCA bans powerbank model after fire on Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight

Following an onboard fire scare, the DGCA has directed airlines to prevent passengers from carrying the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 powerbank on any flight in India

DGCA powerbank ban, powerbank restrictions in India

DGCA has banned a specific powerbank model amid concerns over fire risks and passenger safety on flights. (Photo: AI)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 11:19 AM IST

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 The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has banned the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 powerbank from all passenger and cargo flights to, from and within India after a fire incident raised safety concerns. The restriction applies to carrying or transporting the specific model on board aircraft, and airlines have been directed to prevent it from being brought on flights.
 

Why has the DGCA banned this powerbank?

 
The aviation regulator issued the order following a fire incident involving the powerbank on an IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Chennai, reported The Times of India. The aircraft was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday after the incident.
 
 
The regulator's order, issued by DGCA chief Vir Vikram Yadav, advised passengers and airlines to ensure that the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 powerbank was neither carried nor transported on board.
 
Airlines have also been asked to take appropriate steps to identify the device and prevent it from being carried on aircraft. They must communicate the safety advisory to passengers through suitable channels.
 

What does this mean for passengers?

 
The restriction is specific to the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 model and does not, by itself, amount to a blanket ban on all powerbanks.

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Passengers should check the model number of their powerbanks before travelling and follow airline instructions on carrying portable batteries. Those who own the affected model should not take it on a flight to, from or within India.
 

What are the existing safety rules for powerbanks?

 
The DGCA had already tightened safety rules for powerbanks through a Dangerous Goods Advisory Circular issued last year. Under the guidelines, passengers can carry powerbanks and spare batteries only in hand baggage and cannot store them in overhead compartments.
 
The regulator has also prohibited using powerbanks to charge phones or other electronic devices during flights, including through aircraft seat power outlets. Airlines have been directed to inform passengers about the restrictions, train cabin crew to identify and respond to battery fires, and promptly report lithium battery-related incidents to the regulator.
 
Passengers must immediately alert the cabin crew if a device overheats, emits smoke or produces an unusual odour, according to the DGCA advisory. 
 

Why are powerbanks a concern on flights?

 
Powerbanks contain lithium-ion batteries, which can overheat and catch fire if damaged, faulty, overcharged or mishandled. A battery fire poses a particular risk aboard aircraft because smoke can spread quickly in the cabin, while an inaccessible device may delay the crew's response.
 
In May, more than 200 passengers were evacuated from an IndiGo flight at Chandigarh airport after a powerbank caught fire while the aircraft was taxiing after landing. Several passengers were injured during the evacuation, including one who suffered a leg fracture.
 
In October last year, a power bank caught fire aboard an IndiGo flight bound for Dimapur while the aircraft was taxiing at Delhi airport. The cabin crew extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.
 

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 11:19 AM IST