Dhanteras 2023: Jharkhand traders hopeful as post Covid-19 demand soars

Markets in Jharkhand are all geared up for brisk business on the occasion of Dhanteras on Friday, an official of the state chamber of commerce said.

People prefer to buy things on the occasion of Dhanteras.

Automobile, electronics, home appliances and bullion markets are expected to do brisk business this year, he said.

Vice President of the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI) Aditya Malhotra told PTI, "Market has settled down now after the turbulence triggered by Covid pandemic two years back. Purchasing capacity of people has also increased. Overall, we can say the market is in a better mood this year."



Malhotra said, "Even though it would not be appropriate to give figures, we are hoping that the overall market would go up by 25 per cent compared to the previous Dhanteras."



The automobile sector is likely to do brisk business with a surge in demand for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

"The demand for SUVs is high. Besides, there is a huge surge in demand for electric vehicles, mainly the two-wheeler. Market mood is positive and we expect the sales will be better than previous years," director of Sudha Motors Abhishek Singh told PTI.

The market of electronics goods is expected to attract major footfalls with a surge in demand for big-screen smart televisions, mobile handsets and sound systems. The booking is also high for refrigerators, washing machines and induction cooktops, said a Ranchi-based dealer of electronic goods.

Like every year, the utensil market is expected to flourish. The footfalls at major utensil markets of Ranchi are visible from Thursday evening.

"The items made of copper, steel and kansa are in great demand. There is demand for copper jugs and glass as people are becoming more health conscious," said Ravindra Agarwal, a utensil dealer.

In the bullion market, the major showrooms and shops are in an upbeat mood as demand for gold has increased this year compared to previous year.

Malhotra said that local markets face a huge challenge from e-tailers. However, consumers are becoming aware and their footfalls have increased compared to the past few years, he said. The federation also appealed to the people to buy things from the local market instead of buying online, he added.

Also Read Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share Dhanteras 2023: History, puja timings, shubh muhurat of Dhanteras India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website Dhanteras 2023: Traditions and best time to purchase gold and silver Delhi traffic updates: Police issue advisory for Diwali, Dhanteras. Details EAM Jaishankar, Blinken discuss situation in West Asia, Indo-Pacific US-India bilateral meet: Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh meet US counterparts Massive fire breaks out at West Bengal warehouse, 12 fire engine at spot PM Modi calls Congress 'terrorists sympathisers' ahead of Rajasthan polls Spoke like C-grade movie star: NCW on Bihar CM's remarks over birth control