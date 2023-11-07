Sensex (-0.03%)
Diwali bonus for MCD workers: We're trying to fix system, says Kejriwal

Referring to the recent move to regularise a large number of sanitation workers, Kejriwal said, "We consider safai karmchari as part of our family"

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

He said the MCD has decided to offer these bonuses to 'malis', 'beldars', ward boys, ward 'aayas' and other employees and termed it a "gift" this festive season (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
The AAP-led MCD on Tuesday announced that the municipal corporation's employees of three categories and daily-wage workers will get a bonus as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that "good work" is happening in the civic body and "we are trying to fix the system gradually".
Kejriwal and Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi both termed it a "big gift" for the MCD employees on Diwali.
At a press conference held at Civic Centre earlier in the day, Oberoi said that besides non-gazetted employees of group 'D' and 'C' categories, and daily salaried employees of group 'B' category, daily-wage workers who have done 240 days of work in the last three years will also receive a bonus.
Later, Kejriwal also held a short online press conference and lauded the decision of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to give Diwali bonuses to its non-gazetted employees from the three different categories and daily-wage workers.
Referring to the recent move to regularise a large number of sanitation workers, Kejriwal said, "We consider safai karmchari as part of our family".
"All MCD employees are now getting salaries on time. Earlier, workers had to resort to dharna and protests. But after 14 years, recently they received their salaries on time," he said.
He said the MCD has decided to offer these bonuses to 'malis', 'beldars', ward boys, ward 'aayas' and other employees and termed it a "gift" this festive season.
"Buy sweets and new clothes for your family members with this money and tell them that Kejriwal ji has sent these on Diwali. As long as your brother Kejriwal is there, you (MCD employees) do not need to worry," " the chief minister said.
He extended Diwali greetings to the employees in advance and asserted that "good work" is happening in the municipal corporation and it is "trying to fix the system gradually".
All non-gazetted group 'D' and group 'C' employees, and group 'B' employees of the MCD will receive a bonus of Rs 7,000, while non-permanent employees who have been working for the past three years will get Rs 1,200 as a bonus, according to an official statement issued after the CM's online briefing.

Kejriwal said, "The families of sanitation workers, security guards, gardeners, sweepers, ward boys, ward attendants, cattle catchers, rickshaw pullers, loaders, LDCs, UDCs, and all employees are also a part of our family".

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal MCD Diwali bonus

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 10:43 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon