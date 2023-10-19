close
Indian Railways Diwali Bonus: Govt approves PLB bonus for railway employees

The Indian government has announced a Diwali Bonus for Indian railways, equivalent to 78 days' worth of wages, for all the non-gazetted employees. Complete details below

Indian railways cancelled 160 trains on Wednesday, August 31.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Great news for Indian Railway employees as the central government has approved the disbursement of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB), equivalent to 78 days' worth of wages, to all the eligible non-gazetted employees (Group C and D) within the Indian Railways for the financial year 2022-23. 

The government of India announced this significant move on Wednesday, which will benefit around 11.07 lakh Indian railway employees. The non-gazetted employees include track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), pointsmen, station masters, technicians, supervisors, ministerial staff, technician helpers, and other Group 'C' personnel. It is worth noting that RPF and RPSF personnel are excluded from this bonus.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, "The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB), equivalent to 78 days' wages, for the financial year 2022-23 for all eligible non-gazetted railway employees."

The government said the bonus is for excellent performance by the railway staff, and hence, the centre has approved the PLB of 1968.87 crore to 11,07,346 railway employees.

Railways loaded a record cargo of 1509 million tonnes and carried nearly 6.5 billion passengers. The government added, “The performance of Railways in the year 2022-2023 was very good.”

Various factors contributed to the record performance of the railways. The government of India also made substantial capital expenditure on railways to increase operational efficiency and adopt advanced technology. The payment of PLB aims to work in the direction of performance enhancement.

PLB Calculation of Railways

The PLB is calculated on the basis of the minimum salary paid to the lowest-grade employees (Group D).

The minimum salary paid to Group D employees of railways is Rs 7,000 in the 6th Pay Commission. While the same was increased to Rs 18,000 in the 7th Pay Commission. 

All the Group C and Group D employees will get Rs 17,951, calculated on the basis of Rs 7,000 as the minimum salary. 

They have asked to raise it to Rs 46,159 considering the minimum salary under the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.

Topics : Narendra Modi Anurag Thakur Diwali bonus Indian Railway indian government

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

