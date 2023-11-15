Sensex (1.14%)
Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,302 flights on November 11

The airport surpassed its previous record of 1,004 flight movements registered on December 9, 2018

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
The Mumbai airport recorded 1,302 air traffic movements (ATMs) on November 11 this year, setting a new single-day record for the airport in terms of flight activity, on the back of high passenger footfall during Diwali.

The airport surpassed its previous record of 1,004 flight movements registered on December 9, 2018.
Each departure or arrival at an airport is classified as an air traffic movement.

“This milestone reflects CSMIA's capability to handle increased air traffic with precision while maintaining high standards of safety, security, and passenger service,” the airport said in a statement.

The Mumbai airport, known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), handled around 2,894 ATMs between November 11 and November 13 this year (Diwali weekend), with 2,137 domestic flights and 757 international flights.

It handled a total of 5,16,562 passengers during the Diwali weekend. Out of these passengers, around 69 per cent or 354,541 passengers travelled on domestic routes, whereas the rest 1,62,021 travelled internationally during the same time.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport recorded 3,450 ATMs and handled an approximate number of 5,20,000 passengers during the Diwali weekend on the domestic and international front, a source said.

For the Mumbai airport, domestic destinations such as Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai emerged as top destinations based on overall passenger movements, whereas Dubai, London, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore topped the charts for international destinations.

It had recorded a 33 per cent increase in passenger traffic to 12.7 million in the third quarter of the calendar year 2023 (Q3 CY23) from 9.6 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Topics : Mumbai airport Aviation sector flight ticket Diwali impact

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

