Mumbai Airport to remain closed for 6 hours today. All you need to know

The Mumbai International Airport, also known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), will be temporarily closed today for post-monsoon maintenance work on its two runways.

According to a statement by the CSMIA, flight operations will be halted for six hours as the maintenance activities will take place from 11 am to 5 pm.

"As a part of CSMIA's comprehensive post-monsoon runaway maintenance plan, both runways - RWY 09/27, and RWY 14/32 will be temporarily non-operational on October 17. This scheduled temporary closure is a part of CSMIA's annual post-monsoon preventive maintenance plan. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has also been duly issued in this regard six months in advance," CSMIA spokesperson said in a statement.

Why are the flight operations shut in Mumbai?

According to the airport officials, the primary objective of the scheduled temporary closure is to undertake repair and maintenance activities, which are essential to uphold the airport's infrastructure to the highest standards.

The CSMIA further stated that the yearly practice of runway maintenance following the monsoons is a part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts to ensure operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life to the vision of imbibing passenger-first approach at the core of our operations.

"CSMIA in co-operation with all key stakeholders has effectively scheduled flights to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance. CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support from passengers," its statement said.

Mumbai airport records 33% growth in passenger traffic

The Mumbai International Airport on Monday reported a 33 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in passenger traffic for the third quarter of calendar year 2023 (Q3CY23). The airport saw 12.7 million passengers, up from 9.6 million in the same period last year.

Reportedly, the airport witnessed 60,861 domestic air traffic movements (ATMs) and 20,438 international ATMs in the last quarter. An air traffic movement is classified as an airport arrival or departure.

According to the airport authorities, they recorded a total passenger volume of 9.6 million for the year-ago period.