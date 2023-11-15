Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes, messages, greetings, social media status

Bhai Dooj, also called Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta or Bhratri Dwitiya, is a propitious Hindu festival that celebrates the extraordinary connection between siblings. After observing Diwali with much fervour and gaiety on November 12, India gears up for the crucial celebration of Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj generally falls on the second lunar day of the light fortnight or Shukla Paksha of Kartika, the eighth month of the Hindu Shalivahana Shaka or Vikram Samvat calendar. This year it will be commended more than two days on November 14 and November 15.

On this day, sisters worship God for the long life of their brothers, their joy and prosperity and put a tikka on their forehead in appreciation for the brothers' promise to care for and look after their sister.

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Wishes And Greetings

No matter the cherishable time of childhood has passed, we have grown into adults, much more mature with time, BUT we pledge to remain together…Stay Blessed Bhai!!!

Together we laughed, together we cried, the affection in between is immense despite…I love you my sister till the end of time! Happy Bhai Dooj!

I pray to God that our bond of love strengthens year by year. I wish that you have a prosperous and successful life ahead. Wishing you Happy Bhai Dooj dearest brother. Love you lots.

May God bless you with the best of health, happiness and fortune. Happy Bhai Dooj my dearest brother.

Let us celebrate the occasion of Bhai Dooj by promising each other that no matter how much we fight, we will never give up on each other. Happy Bhai Dooj to my brother.

You and I are like Tom and Jerry fighting and giggling all day long. No matter how old we grow, we will still keep the madness alive in our relationships. Happy Bhai Dooj Sister!

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Quotes

• "Be nice to your siblings, they're your best link to your past and the most likely to stay with you in the future." - Baz Lurhmann "Who needs superheroes when you have a brother." - Unknown

Also Read Happy Gujarati New Year 2023: History, importance, celebrations, wishes Happy Janmashtami 2023: 10 best wishes, quotes and more to share Happy Choti Diwali 2023: Top 10 wishes, messages, quotes to share Dussehra 2023: When is Vijayadashami? Know date, history, significance Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages and greetings You cannot enforce peace from position of weakness: Jagdeep Dhankhar Doda bus accident: PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased Prez, PM, political leaders express sadness over loss of lives J-K accident 1.39 million cyberattacks handled in 2022, phishing attacks rise: Cert-In Murthy wants India to invest $1 bn annually for 20 yrs in training teachers

• "A brother is a friend given by Nature." - Jean Baptiste Legouve

• "As we grew up, my brothers acted like they didn't care, but I always knew they looked out for me and were there!" - Catherine Pulsifer

• "Your siblings are the only people in the world who know what it's like to have been brought up the way you were." - Betsy Cohen

• "A brother is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit." -Unknown.

Happy Bhai Dooj: Facebook And WhatsApp Status

• Cheer up and stay a blessed lifetime, Happy Bhai Dooj!

• You are the only one on this earth with whom I can share my pains, fear and happiness. Thanks for being a very understanding, inspiring and wonderful brother. Happy Bhai Dooj!

• Wish you the days that bring you infinite happiness and a life that’s prosperous and bright! Have a special and unforgettable Bhai Dooj!

• Bhai Dooj is just an excuse I have always prayed for you. May all things bright and beautiful come looking out for you! Happy Bhai Dooj!

• It is my heart’s wish that your life is full of happiness, success kisses your feet and our bond is always full of love. Happy Bhai Dooj.