Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / SIT files chargesheet against JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, former MP Prajwal

SIT files chargesheet against JD(S) MLA HD Revanna, former MP Prajwal

The charge sheet, submitted in a special court for public representatives, pertains to one of the cases involving alleged sexual assault on a domestic help of the family

Revanna

Revanna being brought for medical check-up | (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department has filed a charge sheet against former MP Prajwal Revanna for rape and his father and MLA H D Revanna for sexual harassment.
The SIT, which is probing four cases against Prajwal, said the over 2,000-page charge sheet comprises the statements of about 150 witnesses.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The charge sheet, submitted in a special court for public representatives, pertains to one of the cases involving alleged sexual assault on a domestic help of the family.
The charge sheet contains spot inspection, biological, physical, scientific, mobile, digital and other relevant evidences which were gathered.
Further, expert opinion was taken before filing the charge sheet, the SIT said.
While the MLA Revanna, who is son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, has been charged with section 354 and 354 (A) of the IPC, his 33-year-old son Prajwal has been booked under sections 376, 376 (2)(K), 354, 354(A) and 354(B) of the IPC.

More From This Section

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Relief from heat to citizens as rains make comeback to Mumbai today

Nepal, Nepal bus accident, Indian nationals

Toll at 41 in Nepal accident, IAF aircraft to bring back bodies of Indians

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Healthcare svcs affected in Bengal as junior docs continue ceasework

Kerala High court

Wayanad landslides instance of nature reacting to human greed: Kerala HC

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant

Goa police stations shall be able to register cybercrime complaints: CM

The first complaint against the father-son duo was registered based on a complaint by the domestic help at their residence.
The victim, who was also a relative of the MLA's wife Bhavani, alleged that she was sexually harassed multiple times.
Prajwal had contested the recent Lok Sabha election as an NDA candidate from Hassan and lost.
Ahead of the second phase of the Lok Sabha election on April 26, a huge cache of explicit videos emerged on social media showing many women being sexually assaulted, allegedly by Prajwal.
Following this, Chairperson of Karnataka State Commission for Women Nagalakshmi Chowdhary had sought an inquiry and wrote to the Congress government, which then ordered an investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mukhtar Ansari

Who was Mukhtar Ansari: Gangster-turned-politician laid to rest in Ghazipur

Assam politician on a pile of Rs 500

Assam politician lambasted for sleeping on pile of Rs 500 notes in pic

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan retirement: Looking at Gabbar's journey of becoming white-ball great

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

LIVE news: Home minister Amit Shah to attend an anti-Naxal review meet in Raipur today

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's popularity slips, but the BJP leader still towers over his rivals

Topics : Criminal politicians Crime against women Politicians in criminal case JDS MLA rape case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon