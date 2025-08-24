Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Documents of 98.2% electors received during SIR exercise in Bihar: ECI

Documents of 98.2% electors received during SIR exercise in Bihar: ECI

The exercise to collect their documents with the help of BLOs and volunteers is going on

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Election Commission has received documents of 98.2 per cent of electors in Bihar.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission has received documents of 98.2 per cent of electors in Bihar with eight days left in the Claims, Objections and Documents period of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state, the ECI said on Sunday.

According to the press note by the ECI, as per information received from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, from June 24 to August 24, 2025, in 60 days, 98.2 per cent of persons have submitted their documents.

This means an average of about 1.64 per cent per day. There are still eight days to go till September 1, with just 1.8 per cent of electors remaining for submission of the documents.

 

The exercise to collect their documents with the help of BLOs and volunteers is going on. Thus, just like the collection of Enumeration forms, work related to the collection of documents is also likely to be completed before time.

In line with the orders of SIR dated June 24, verification of documents is also being done concurrently by the concerned 243 EROs and 2,976 AEROs.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Bihar SIR case: SC allows excluded voters to submit claims with Aadhaar

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong hails SC directive on Bihar's SIR, says ECI exposed, discredited

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

CPI (ML) Liberation files two claims, objections to SIR in Bihar: ECI

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Bihar SIR: ECI files affidavit in SC, says list of dropped voters published

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Rajya Sabha remains in deadlock as SIR protests force adjournment till 2 pm

Out of 7.24 crore electors in the draft rolls, 0.16 per cent of Claims and Objections have been received so far. Ten from the BLAs of 12 Recognised Political Parties in Bihar, NIL by persons who are not Electors of that Assembly Constituency and 1,21,143 by Electors within their Assembly Constituency, ECI stated.

According to the ECI, 3,28,847 new electors who have attained the age of 18 years and above on July 1 or will attain the age of 18 years and above on October 1 have also submitted their Form 6 and Declaration.

The SIR of Bihar is on schedule. The decision on all the claims and objections received, and verification of eligibility documents, is to be completed by the concerned EROs/AEROs by September 25, and after final checking, the Final Electoral Rolls are to be published on September 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gavel law cases

Common, generic words cannot be monopolised as trade marks: Delhi HC

integrated air defence weapon system (IADWS), air defence

India conducts maiden flight tests of integrated air defence weapon system

MK Stalin, Stalin

Breakfast scheme expansion to benefit over 2 mn students: TN CM Stalin

waste-to-energy plants

Delhi's waste-to-energy plants compliant, pose minimal health risks: Report

gavel law cases

Delhi govt notifies rules for e-delivery of court summons, warrants

Topics : Election Commission of India Election Commission Bihar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon