Saturday, March 22, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / 'Fix accessibility for disabled persons or pack up': Delhi HC warns Rapido

'Fix accessibility for disabled persons or pack up': Delhi HC warns Rapido

An internal audit found 170 accessibility errors in the Rapido app, prompting the Delhi High Court to warn that the company must fix these issues or shut down its operations in India

Rapido News

An internal audit identified 170 accessibility errors in the Rapido app.

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has reprimanded app-based transport aggregator Rapido, directing the company to enhance accessibility for disabled persons within four months or "pack up".
 
An internal audit identified 170 accessibility errors in the Rapido app. The court warned that unless these issues are resolved, Rapido should cease its operations in India.  
 
The court also questioned how the app was permitted to function despite not complying with legal accessibility requirements. The joint secretary of the Road and Transport Ministry has been asked to provide an explanation and must appear at the next hearing to outline the steps being taken to ensure transport apps meet accessibility standards before their launch.  
 
 
This directive came in response to a petition filed by two visually impaired individuals.  
 
Advocate Rahul Bajaj, representing the petitioners, told NDTV that Rapido submitted a summary of an accessibility audit report, which they claimed to have received the previous night.  

Also Read

Yashwant Varma

Judge in Delhi cash row was named in CBI's 2018 sugar mill fraud case

Allahabad High Court, Justice Yashwant Varma

'No cash found' at Justice Varma's residence, says Delhi Fire chief

Justice Yashwant Varma

Misinformation on Justice Yashwant's official home incident: SC clarifies

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders internal probe after cash found at Justice Yashwant Varma's home

Justice Yashwant Varma

Cash found at judge's house after fire: Who is Justice Yashwant Varma?

 
"That report showed that there are 170 accessibility errors in the platform at the base level of WCAG level A. It also showed 81 major failures in the accessibility of the app, and this is as per their own audit. Quite apart from the concerns that we got from disabled users which we were also carrying," Bajaj said, as quoted by the report.
 
Rapido defended itself by arguing that it is a small startup in India and lacks the necessary funds for these improvements. However, the court rejected this justification.
 

Rapido’s financial overview  

 
In August last year, Rapido entered the unicorn club after securing $120 million in funding from existing investor WestBridge Capital.  
 
Rapido was established in 2015 by Aravind Sanka, Pavan Guntupalli, and Rishikesh SR. Initially focused on auto and bike taxi services, the company later expanded into cab aggregation. In April 2022, Rapido secured $180 million in a Series D funding round led by Swiggy, with participation from TVS Motor Company, Westbridge, Shell Ventures, and Nexus Ventures.  
 
Rapido became the third startup to achieve unicorn status last year, following Perfios and Krutrim AI, founded by Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal. In contrast, 2023 saw only two new unicorns — Zepto and InCred Wealth.

More From This Section

PremiumOla Electric, OLA

Ola Electric addresses sales discrepancies, vows to clear backlog

DLF

DLF to invest Rs 20,000 crore in commercial real estate expansion

IndiGrid

IndiGrid to raise Rs 4,200 crore to acquire transmission and solar assets

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank to hire independent firm to probe derivatives discrepancies

PremiumPiruz Khambatta, chairman of Rasna International

Rasna to foray into ready to drink segment, says chairman Piruz Khambatta

Topics : Delhi High Court BS Web Reports Disabled

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon