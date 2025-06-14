Saturday, June 14, 2025 | 11:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt set to unveil new excise policy, social security top priority

Delhi govt set to unveil new excise policy, social security top priority

New excise reforms promise modernisation, accountability, and safeguards for vulnerable communities

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

The Chief Minister criticised the previous excise regime, calling it “corrupt, biased, and anti-public interest” | (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi government is preparing to roll out a revamped excise policy aimed at modernising liquor distribution while placing strong emphasis on transparency, accountability, and social responsibility. 
 
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced that the proposed changes are rooted in public interest, with special attention being paid to ensure no adverse impact on sensitive sections of society.
 
A high-powered committee led by Delhi's Chief Secretary, Dharmendra Kumar, is spearheading the policy revamp, with inputs being gathered from stakeholders and a comparative review of excise models across various Indian states. The panel is tasked with finalising its recommendations by 30 June, following an in-depth examination of Delhi’s past excise strategies alongside those implemented elsewhere.
 

Quality, accountability and a ‘people-first’ approach

According to an official statement, the new excise framework will include several key reforms, such as digitisation of the liquor sales system, scientific testing to ensure liquor quality, and robust mechanisms to curb illegal sales. The policy also aims to enhance transparency in the licensing process and introduce strict regulatory oversight to minimise corruption.
 
“The trust of Delhi’s people is paramount. Unlike the past regime, which prioritised corporate profits over public good, this new policy will eliminate avenues of corruption and misuse,” said CM Rekha Gupta. 

Also Read

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi won't face flood-like situation this year, says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Zoo

Delhi Zoo partners with Vantara to strengthen animal care, staff training

road financing

NHAI raises concerns over MCD's advertising, parking on National Highways

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Court's order of removal of slum must be followed: Delhi CM on demolition

Pankaj Singh

Delhi govt plans to roll out MRI, CT Scan services at state-run hospitals

 
The Delhi CM criticised the previous excise regime, calling it “corrupt, biased, and anti-public interest.” She alleged that the earlier policy facilitated undue advantages for select private players, to the detriment of public revenue and welfare. “That model has been discredited not only in the public eye but also through ongoing investigations, which led to its eventual scrapping,” she said, adding that former ministers and the ex-chief minister faced legal consequences for their roles in the debacle.

Social safeguards at the core of the reform

Beyond financial and administrative overhauls, the proposed policy places social welfare at its heart. The Delhi CM affirmed that the government would not allow the policy to compromise the safety, health, or peace of vulnerable and marginalised communities.
 
To that end, public awareness campaigns will be launched to curb misuse of alcohol, and strict enforcement measures will be implemented to prevent consumption in public places. The government has also committed to integrating best practices from other states, especially those that have achieved success in tackling illicit liquor trade and enhancing consumer protection. 
 
“This is not merely an economic reform—it’s a social compact,” she noted. “We’re committed to ensuring that economic modernisation does not come at the cost of public interest. The new excise policy will reflect a holistic, people-centric vision for Delhi.”
 
As the deadline for the policy framework approaches, all eyes are now on the high-level committee’s recommendations—expected to set the tone for a cleaner, fairer, and more accountable excise ecosystem in the national capital.

More From This Section

gavel law cases

K'taka HC refuses to stay order suspending bike, taxi services from June 16

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

Civil Aviation Minister to chair high-level meeting on air safety today

Air India, plane crash

Ahmedabad plane crash: DNA sample collection continues to identify victims

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Govt sets up high-level panel to examine causes for Air India plane crash

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Southwest monsoon to cover most of India by June 17, IMD forecasts

Topics : Delhi government Rekha Gupta excise revenue Liquor law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon